Johnny Depp gets support from women’s abuse group after Amber Heard’s testimony

Johnny Depp greets fans outside the Fairfax County Courthouse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Johnny Depp has found another ally in a women’s abuse group which offered support to the actor.

The ongoing defamation trial between the former Hollywood couple has been televised, and garnered significantly more media attention than Depp’s libel suit with British tabloid The Sun.

Johnny Depp is accusing his ex-wife of defaming him and is asking for $50,000,000 in damages from defendant Amber Heard, who is counterclaiming $100 million.

Women’s abuse group expresses ‘compassion’ for Johnny Depp

Mission NGO, an international nonprofit organization that advocates for women and children victims of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse, expressed compassion for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in a statement.

“Violence is a serious topic. As women, as mothers, we have the duty and the responsibility to educate our sons and daughters, that’s to say, the Future Generation, in the light of the values of dialogue, respect and compassion between men and women, without any gender distinction, in order to prevent violence with the weapons of love and education,” the statement reads, continuing:

“In deep respect of the victims of domestic abuses that we have to affirm for intellectual honesty are, generally, WOMEN, we feel to express, as women, as mothers, as free thinkers, our compassion for Johnny Depp in this bad page of his personal history,” said Valeria Altobelli, the founder of Mission NGO.

In a follow-up statement, Altobelli released an open letter adding that her nonprofit is “against domestic violence, regardless of gender, age or race.”

The letter also reiterates the organization’s support for Depp, writing: “As women, we have compassion and we feel empathy not for THE star, THE talent, THE actor but for a man, a father, a worker, A HUMAN.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

This statement comes as several female friends, observers, and Hollywood stars who have worked with Depp defend his character amid claims he physically and sexually abused his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Courtney Love, Laurie Holden, Eva Green, Sherilyn Fenn, Sia, and Meghan McCain are among Depp’s defenders .

Johnny Depp expected to return to the witness stand

Depp is set to return to the witness stand in the ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to representatives.

Both actors have testified on the stand making allegations of physical abuse against each other.

The reactions on social media primarily support Depp, with most expressing the belief that he was the victim of abuse in the relationship.

Several false accusations against Heard have also spread on social media as her reputation takes a big hit.

This includes claims that Heard used movie quotes during her testimony or that she used cocaine on the stand. In addition, she has been accused of copying Depp’s clothing choices.