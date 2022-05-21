Amber Heard was almost fired from Aquaman 2 and not for the reason you may think

Amber Heard starred in The Rum Diary opposite Johnny Depp. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has over 4.3 million signatures amid the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard testified last week that her role in the sequel was reduced, confirming reports about rumored efforts to cut her from the movie.

Her agent revealed that the 36-year-old actress was almost fired from the movie but not for the reason most observers suspected.

Amber Heard’s lack of chemistry’ with Jason Momoa led to a smaller role

Amber Heard’s agent, Jessica Kovacevic, testified earlier this week that she believes the actress lost job opportunities due to online backlash over her abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Kovacevic, who is Heard’s agent at WME, testified Thursday during the trial that Warner Bros. believed it was Heard’s “lack of chemistry” with her co-star Jason Momoa that almost got her fired.

Heard stars as the female lead Mera in the 2018 DC universe movie Aquaman and its upcoming sequel.

The first movie grossed $1.148 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe movie.

Kovacevic said that the movie’s success should have led to more projects for Heard, but she had only starred in an independent film, in the two years following Aquaman.

The actress starred as Joyce in the movie Gully in 2019. She also had a role in the 2020 miniseries The Stand.

Kovacevic said Heard was removed from an Amazon film opposite Gael Garcia Bernal due to the negative press.

“No one can say out loud, ‘We’re taking this away from her because of this bad press,’ because it’s nothing she did,” Kovacevic said. “It’s all hearsay, and it’s all whatever. But there’s no other reason.”

Amber Heard testified that she struggled to keep Aquaman 2 role

Heard testified that it was a struggle to keep the role after Johnny Depp‘s attorney Adam Waldman claimed that her allegations of domestic violence were a “hoax.”

“I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film,” Heard testified.

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out,” she added.

In November 2020, Heard denied that she won’t appear in the Aquaman sequel. Furthermore, Depp lost his ”wife-beater” libel lawsuit in the UK against the British tabloid The Sun that same month.

Subsequently, Depp announced that he had agreed to step down from his role in the Warner Bros Fantastic Beasts franchise, in which he portrayed Grindelwald.