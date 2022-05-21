Johnny Depp’s former flame claims he ‘threw a wine bottle’ during fight

Ellen Barkin gave testimony about her relationship with Johnny Depp, claiming he was a “jealous” man. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxMedia/AdMedia

Johnny Depp’s former flame Ellen Barkin has claimed he was constantly drinking during their relationship and once threw a wine bottle at her.

Barkin, who was Depp’s girlfriend in the 90s, made the revelations during a pre-recorded deposition from November 2019 during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Depp and Barkin dated in the 90s and she claimed he was constantly drinking

Depp and Barkin met in 1990 and were friends for 10 years, with things becoming romantic around 1994, she said. Depp co-starred with her in the 1998 movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

After she moved to Hollywood, the actress said things went from a “purely platonic friendship to romantic,” though she later asked to correct the record, and said, “Can you change that to sexual? Thank you.”

In a dig at Depp, she talked about his drinking habits, which have come up numerous times throughout the defamation trial.

She said, “He was drunk all the, most, a lot of the time,” also claiming that he was a red wine drinker, and did cocaine, marijuana, and hallucinogenic drugs.

When asked how many times this happened, she replied, “I couldn’t even tell you. He was always drinking or smoking a joint.”

Barkin claims Depp threw a wine bottle in a hotel room

Amber’s lawyer asked “Did there come a time when Mr. Depp acted in a way that was out of control with you?”

Barkin replied, “Yes. Mr Depp threw a wine bottle across the hotel room in one instance, in Las Vegas while shooting Fear and Loathing. A fight was going on, between Johnny Depp and his friends in the room, the assistant.”

She claimed Depp threw the bottle in a “toss” towards her and other people, and didn’t know why he did it. She added that the bottle did not hit her or anyone else.

Barkin called Depp a ‘jealous man’ and claimed he displayed controlling behavior

In her testimony, the actress never mentioned Depp being physically abusive towards her, however she did call him a “jealous” man.

She said, “He’s just a jealous man, controlling, ‘Where are you going, who are you going with? What did you do last night?’ I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he he insisted it came from having sex with a person who wasn’t him.”

As reported by Reuters in 2020, Depp called claims by Barkin against him “untrue,” and said “I do not have an anger management problem,” believing she held a grudge against him.

Depp is suing Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote in 2018

In the extensively media-covered defamation trial, Depp is suing Amber over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, in which she talked about being a domestic abuse survivor.

Amber is countersuing Depp for defamation, claiming he launched a smear campaign against her in a bid to discredit her allegations.