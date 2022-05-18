Amber Heard denies defecating in Johnny Depp’s bed, blames it on the dog

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp talk about bed poop. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Amber Heard has one of the oldest excuses in the book– the dog did it! She denied in court that she defecated in Johnny Depp’s bed after a heated argument.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the bed poop incident was to be discussed during the trial.

Johnny testified that the bed defecation resulted from a human, not a dog. Amber asserted her teacup Yorkie did the deed, but Johnny said the poop in question was too large to come from a small dog.

The testimony, which fans and curious viewers can watch on a live stream, is part of an ongoing trial in Virginia. Amber and Johnny are currently engaged in a brutal legal battle that has been ongoing for years. Johnny is suing Amber for $50 million for defamation, and Amber is counter-suing for $100 million for defamation.

Amber Heard denies defecating in Johnny Depp’s bed and blames it on the dog

Amber Heard took the stand on Monday during the defamation trial in Virginia.

The bed poop incident came up, and it was Amber’s turn to tell her story. While Johnny maintained the poop in his bed was from a human, Amber had another idea.

OK magazine reported Amber’s testimony, which differed greatly from Johnny’s.

Amber said Johnny’s teacup Yorkie, named Boo, ate some of his weed and had bowel issues.

As a result, the Yorkie allegedly pooped under Johnny’s bed covers right after the two argued, as Amber celebrated her birthday.

Johnny Depp testified against Amber Heard over the bed defecating incident

TMZ reported that Amber and Johnny two got into an argument at his Los Angeles penthouse in 2016. Amber threw herself a birthday celebration, and Depp was not in the mood to party.

Depp left the party and allegedly threw a magnum bottle of wine at Amber’s head as he departed.

A housekeeper employed by Johnny called him the next day. The housekeeper notified him that someone had defecated in his bed. The poop was under the bed covers, and Johnny thought it was intentionally done.

Johnny testified, “On my side of the bed was human fecal matter. I laughed. It was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh.”

He continued, “I lived with those dogs for many years. That did not come from a dog. It just didn’t.”

Johnny could not get over the bed pooping incident, and the marriage was finished.

This brings a new meaning to a messy divorce.