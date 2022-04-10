Amber Heard goes offline ahead of Johnny Depp trial 

Amber Heard goes offline before trial with Johnny Depp. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Amber Heard is preparing for her latest legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actress shared via Instagram that she plans to take a break from the internet ahead of the trial. She says she faces a lawsuit for her opinion piece about domestic violence in The Washington Post.

She also states that she never named Johnny in the post and is experiencing pain from reliving her past relationship.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have undergone a lengthy and expensive legal battle since their 2017 divorce.

Amber Heard takes a break from the internet ahead of Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard shared a note with her fans ahead of her trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber writes in the note that she is taking a planned break from social media before her court date. Amber begins the letter with, “I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.”

She continues with details about why she is going to court and writes, “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in The Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse.”

Amber defends her actions and writes, “I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes I can move on and so can Johnny.”

Amber says that relieving the relationship is painful: “I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world.”

She also thanks her supporters with, “At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I’ve been fortunate enough to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever.”

She concludes the note, “With love always, A.”

Amber Heard writes an op-ed in the Washington Post

Heard and Depp were married from 2015 to 2017. The two have been in a legal battle since the end of their marriage.

In December 2018, Amber Heard wrote an article for The Washington Post. Heard referred to herself in the article as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp’s legal team reportedly filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard for writing the opinion piece in the Washington Post.

Amber Heard on the Stand in Johnny Depp's Libel Case

Watch this video on YouTube

As for Johnny, his legal problems have not gone well. Depp lost a libel case against UK News Group Newspapers, a media company that publishes The Sun, in late 2020.

The proceedings will be televised and should last six weeks at Fairfax County Circuit Court.

The court spectacle begins this week with jury selection, and both Depp and Heard are expected to testify.