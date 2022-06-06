Johnny Depp making an album with Jeff Beck for big comeback after beating Amber Heard in court

Johnny Depp releasing an album. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LandmarkMedia

Johnny Depp may not have extraordinary luck with partnerships, but the actor, who just saw a favorable finish to his defamation lawsuit, is trying out a new musical relationship.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who missed the verdict in his defamation trial to play shows in England, reportedly recorded an album with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck. Johnny has always been musically-inclined; he was part of the celebrity supergroup Hollywood Vampires Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, formed in 2012.

Jeff, joined by Johnny Depp, announced to a crowd of fans that an album between the two was coming next month.

Johnny Depp releasing an album next month with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp has joined legendary rocker Jeff Beck on tour, performing with the musician and enjoying each other’s company. Jeff spoke to the crowd and sang Johnny’s praises while teasing new music from the two.

The guitarist reportedly told a crowd of fans, “I met this guy [Johnny Depp] five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since.”

Jeff continued, “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

The news was exciting for fans of the performers, who recorded and released a cover of John Lennon’s Isolation in May 2020.

Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against Amber Heard concludes

In more favorable news, Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard concluded last week. The results were positive for Johnny, who was awarded $15 million by a Fairfax County, Virginia jury. He was ordered to pay Amber $2 million, leaving his award amount at $13 million.

Viewers had been glued to their seats during the preceding six weeks as a litany of characters, including Johnny and Amber, took the stand and gave their version of events.

Johnny missed the verdict, which was read at approximately 3 p.m. ET last Wednesday. He did, however, manage to release a statement. Johnny said, in part, “Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.”

Johnny continued, “False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me … And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

Now that the trial is over, it seems that Johnny is pivoting back into music before returning to acting, which made him a household name.