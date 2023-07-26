Whoopi Goldberg slammed for ‘gross and unprofessional’ behavior on The View

Was Whoopi Goldberg finishing a meal on The View last Thursday?

Some viewers seem to think so, as the panelist appeared to have something in her mouth when she opened up the hot topic panel about Jason Aldean’s song Try That in a Small Town.

As she read her notecards, she paused a few times to seemingly chew and swallow some food.

She wasn’t seen putting food in her mouth on camera, but it definitely looked like she had been eating right before the show started.

This didn’t go over well with fans who found it gross, unprofessional, and unnecessary.

Some viewers took to Twitter to air out their feelings on the matter.

The View fans call out Whoopi Goldberg for seemingly eating on air

“@TheView can someone please feed Whoopi Goldberg BEFORE the show, how many times she goes on air with food in mouth smh,” one user wrote, indicating that this is far from the first time Whoopi has been seen chewing on air.

Another user quipped, “The opening greeting is Eat-talking?! #TheView We’re so rude to interrupt her brunch #Hottopics.”

“Umm Whoopi, could you not put something in your mouth before taking the stage?” Another user asked, while someone replied: “Chile I peeped that too! It’s gross & unprofessional!!! She struggled to read the damn card!!!!”

Pic credit: @bkrayder/@flgazr1/@ShayInLa/@LibraAbsolut/Twitter

The general consensus is that no one wanted to watch Whoopi eat her food on air, and this isn’t the only thing she’s come under fire for recently.

Whoopi Goldberg heavily critiqued by The View fans and critics

It seems that Whoopi can’t catch a break no matter what she does on The View as someone always has something to say about her actions.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Whoopi came under fire not too long ago for being a bit rude to Sunny Hostin on air.

Whoopi had written some information incorrectly on her notecard and when Sunny clarified, Whoopi got short with her and gave a strong side eye to the cameras.

Plus, people didn’t love the way Whoopi reacted when Joy Behar’s phone rang during filming, with some people even calling for Whoopi to retire.

Whoopi has also been a little heated with producers lately, but they don’t seem to be on bad terms with the actress, so it seems everything will patch over just fine on that front.

We can’t promise that Whoopi will never eat again on camera, but hopefully, The View panelist catches a break from the criticism before long.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.