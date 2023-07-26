Whoopi Goldberg gets heated with The View producers twice in one week

Last week wasn’t a strong week for Whoopi Goldberg on The View, as far as fans are concerned.

While some viewers are already calling for the panelists’ retirement following a comment about Joy Behar’s phone ringing, Joy wasn’t the only person that Whoopi had some heated comments toward.

Rather than getting into it with one of the other panelists, such as Sunny Hostin, Whoopi has a couple of strange interactions with the producer of The View.

The co-hosts are known to talk to those behind the cameras, such as during their discussion about American Idol earlier this year, but Whoopi sometimes takes it to the next level.

One such instance happened when the producer moved Whoopi’s hair, but another tense moment happened during a discussion about loan forgiveness.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the moment, Whoopi told the producer to “say it out loud,” which seemed a bit heated.

Whoopi Goldberg tells producer to ‘say it out loud’

Last Thursday, the ladies on The VIrw were discussing ending Legacy Admissions to college before discussing Student Loan Forgiveness, which they had some split opinions on.

As the discussion progressed, the ladies ended up arguing and talking over each other, prompting one of the producers to interject when it was time to wrap up.

“Oh, we gotta — I’m sorry. What Paul?” Whoopi asked, trying to hear him talk over the arguing.

“What? Say it out loud,” she prompted again.

“We gotta turn the lights out. We gotta go,” the producer Paul said.

“Ok. Ok. Ok. We’re bailing Paul out. We’ll be right back,” Whoopi said, and then the show cut to commercial.

While Whoopi was friendly enough with Paul, the situation was so tense that the commercial break was a welcome one.

Whoopi Goldberg questions producer after they fixed her hair

On Monday, Whoopi had another interaction with the producer that was a bit tense, but fortunately, seemed to be worked out once again.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute,” she said, “Before we get to The Golden Bachelor, what did you do to my hair, Paul?”

Paul appeared on the screen and explained that a stray piece of hair was sticking out on the camera, so they fixed it.

“Ah,” she said. “I’m concerned now because I know if I turn one way, there’s gonna be something peeking out, going ‘hi!'”

Fortunately, Paul was able to assure her that everything was fine and the show was able to continue with their segment on The Golden Bachelor.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.