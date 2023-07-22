Whoopi Goldberg gets flustered, rips up cards on The View

Whoopi Goldberg got a bit turned around on Wednesday’s episode of The View.

The panel welcomed The Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons, and while her interview went great, afterward, Whoopi had some issues.

Since May, The View co-hosts have been writing and handling their own note cards, as their writers are currently on strike with the WGA.

Usually, that works out okay, but sometimes that results in mix-ups or lost cards.

In this instance, Whoopi lost her card and didn’t know what to say next.

She shuffled through them and said, “I had something I was supposed to read, and now it’s gone!”

“It’s gone!” She said and tore up her cards.

Fortunately, co-host Sarah Haines found the card, and Whoopi was able to read her outro: “Thanks to Jenna Lyons. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sunday nights on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock, so watch it.”

Whoopi rips up her cards — again

This isn’t the only time that Whoopi had a go with her note cards this week.

On Monday’s episode, she tore up her notecards and cut to a commercial after being asked a question related to the hot topic panel.

The women were discussing how impactful someone’s first love is, and it didn’t seem like Whoopi was prepared to answer that question.

Sunny Hostin admitted that someone’s first love could be very important to their lives, while Alyssa Farah Griffin disagreed.

Ana Navarro revealed she couldn’t remember how her first love made her feel, and Sara Haines “absolutely believed” that first love can be transformative.

When the script flipped, and Ana asked Whoopi, she ripped up her note card and cued producers to cut to commercial, leaving the question unanswered.

Whoopi Goldberg says, ‘I’m leaving y’all!’

Monday’s episode was a hot one for Whoopi, who also walked away from her co-hosts while discussing a recent event involving Miranda Lambert.

The ladies were discussing whether the country singer was in the right or not for falling a fan out for taking a selfie at her concert.

Sunny thought that since the fan paid for tickets to be there, they should be able to do what they wanted. Meanwhile, Whoopi believed that people should experience the performance without having their phones out while doing it.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the conversation ended with Whoopi leaving the table and walking toward the audience, where she announced to her fellow panelists, “I’m leaving y’all!”

However, she took a selfie with a 91-year-old fan in the audience instead, so it seems that getting up and leaving was for a good reason rather than just an act of defiance.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.