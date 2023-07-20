RHONY star Jenna Lyons lost her hair, teeth, eyelashes due to rare genetic disorder

Jenna Lyons was a fashion icon long before she made her debut on The Real Housewives of New York City, but some of us are just getting to know her.

Jenna, who was hand-picked by Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen, is helping to ring in the fresh, energetic, and carefree vibe that the franchise has been missing.

We’re already obsessing and having daydreams about Jenna’s massive shoe collection, but her life hasn’t always been glamorous.

She got raw and real in a recent interview and confessed that her hair, teeth, and lashes are all fake.

Jenna was born with a rare genetic disorder, and she delved into that during her chat with the hosts of The View.

By the way, Jenna’s disorder inspired her latest business venture, which she also discussed on the popular morning show.

Jenna Lyons says her fake hair, teeth, and eyelashes are due to a genetic disorder

The RHONY newbie had no problem opening up to the women during her guest appearance on the show this morning.

She delved into several topics, one being the revelation that her hair, teeth, and nails are all fake — her words, not mine.

Jenna explained, “I have a rare genetic disorder called incontinentia pigmenti…basically what it means is all my teeth are fake…my hair is pretty also fake — like I can take it off, it’s like a hat, it’s not a wig, but it’s like a hat.”

“My eyelashes are fake, I have no eyebrows,” she continued, “I also have scars all over my skin.”

We did a little more digging on incontinentia pigmenti and discovered that it can affect many body systems, especially the skin. Some of the symptoms include blistering rashes, hair loss on the scalp and other parts of the body, and dental abnormalities — to name a few.

Jenna Lyons’ rare disorder inspired her to create a beauty company

Jenna revealed that her disorder is one of the reasons she ventured into the fashion industry because she wanted to “look better” and to find ways to “fit in.”

She confessed on The View that she had a hard time finding lashes that looked natural and seamless, so she decided to make them for herself.

“I kept trying to find eyelashes that looked good, and they were huge on me; I couldn’t wear them,” Jenna explained.

The former VP of Women’s Design at J Crew took matters into her own hands and created a line of lashes.

Her company, Love Seen, makes lashes that are vegan and cruelty-free, and they appear natural and seamless — ideal for Jenna and others like her with similar disorders.

Check out Jenna Lyons’ interview on The View.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.