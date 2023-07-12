Jenna Lyons net worth: How rich is the RHONY star and how did she get her money?

Jenna Lyons is one of the new faces helping revamp The Real Housewives of New York City franchise.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, RHONY returns this weekend with Season 14 and a new crop of ladies taking on the Big Apple.

According to Andy Cohen, who helped select the new cast of women, Jenna’s at the forefront of the group of NYC ladies that are “fresh, energetic, fashionable, aspirational, brilliant women.”

Andy and Jenna have been making the press tour rounds to promote The Real Housewives of New York City.

This has Real Housewives fans buzzing about Jenna and her wealth.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

What is RHONY star Jenna Lyons’ net worth?

There seems to be a little bit of confusion when it comes to Jenna’s net worth.

Some online reports have it as being $1.11 million. However, others have her net worth at a whopping $50 million.

Honestly, it’s hard to believe that Jenna’s only worth $1.11 million. Not that the amount is chump change or anything, but in a Bravo Digital Original, it’s clear her apartment alone is worth more than $1 million.

Based on that and her career, it’s a safe bet that Jenna’s net worth is closer to the $50 million mark.

How did The Real Housewives of New York City’s Jenna Lyons make her money?

Jenna built her career as a designer at J Crew, starting with the company when she was only 21 as an assistant designer in the men’s ruby fashion department. She climbed that corporate ladder, becoming Vice President of Women’s Design within 13 years of her J Crew stint.

The Bravo personality was key in helping J Crew triple its revenue from 2003 to 2008 under the direction of former CEO and chairman Millard Drexler. Jenna became a powerhouse in the fashion world while working with J Crew.

In 2017, Jenn left J Crew after 27 years with the company to venture out on her own. Jenna launched the false eyelash beauty brand, LoveSeen in 2020. She also works as an interior designer consultant for The Expert.

The Real Housewives of New York City isn’t Jenna’s first forte into the reality TV world either. Jenna had her own show on HBO Max, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, where contestants compete to be her creative assistant.

While Jenna has killed it in her career, part of her vast net worth comes from her divorce from artist Vincent Mazeau. They had an NYC townhouse which they sold and split the money in the divorce.

Jenna Lyons will add to her fortune by starring on RHONY. Bravo doesn’t discuss salaries, but we all know those Real Housewives make a pretty penny, so her portfolio is about to go up.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 premieres on Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.