RHONY star Leah McSweeney called out for ‘protruding’ ribs in bikini show-off

The Real Housewives of New York’s Leah McSweeney is making headlines, and this time it’s not for a stunt on the Bravo show.

Now that RHONY is in the rearview mirror, Leah has been busy traveling. Currently, she’s on the West Coast.

She shared a mirror bikini selfie, and it got everyone stirred up.

Leah has always had a fit body. After all, she’s been boxing for years.

However, this time, the bikini highlighted some concerns about her physique.

The reality TV star captioned her photo, “When LA is good, she’s so good….”

Leah McSweeney called out for looking thin

The comment section of Leah McSweeney’s bikini picture lit up with various comments.

There were plenty of fire emojis and love, but there were some concerned followers too.

Leah wore an animal print string bikini in the photo, highlighting her rib cage. It didn’t take long for comments about that to begin, and someone even wondered if The Real Housewives of New York star was using Ozempic.

One follower wrote, “Wtf is with the rib cage protruding ??!!”

Another suggested she eat a “cheeseburger.”

Someone else said, “Too thin sister…take care of yourself”

Followers commented on Leah McSweeney’s body. Pic credit: @leahmob/Instagram

Leah McSweeney isn’t a part of The Real Housewives of New York anymore

After a tough season of The Real Housewives of New York, Bravo decided to revamp the entire thing and start from scratch.

All new Housewives will be introduced for Season 14 of RHONY, and the ladies from Season 13 were cut loose.

Leah McSweeney did appear in Season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip. She went to Thailand with women from other franchises and found an ally in Candiace Dillard from The Real Housewives of Potomac. The two stuck by each other’s side, even when Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant tried hard to rile them up.

Despite not being on Bravo, Leah is still very much emersed in that world. She has been spotted hanging out with Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, who she met while in Thailand.

Whether Leah will be at BravoCon remains to be seen, but it wouldn’t be surprising. So many Bravo fans attend the event and want to see their favorites. It’s a separate contract to appear there and likely less invasive than being a part of an actual show.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on Bravo.