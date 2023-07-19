Whoopi Goldberg walks off stage during Miranda Lambert debate: ‘I’m leaving y’all!’

This Hot Topic on The View got hot pretty fast — and almost personal.

The ladies discussed recent events with Miranda Lambert when Whoopi Goldberg walked away from the table.

Miranda recently called out a concertgoer at one of her shows for taking a selfie, which prompted mixed responses from many people.

Some thought Miranda was rude, while others thought she had every right to call out the selfie-taker.

Sunny Hostin was of the opinion that she was “going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets,” which prompted Goldberg to clap back.

“You know what? Stay home,” Whoopi replied. “If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come.”

Whoopi Goldberg walks away from The View table, takes a picture with a fan

Sunny continued to make her point, saying she likes to keep memories from concerts on her phone, such as pictures, but Whoopi wasn’t having any of it.

“Turn on the television, girl,” Whoopi replied before standing from the table and walking toward the audience.

Joy Behar asked Whoopi where she was going, to which Whoopi said, “I’m leaving y’all!”

She approached the front row of the audience before explaining herself further.

“I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie. Just me and you,” Whoopi said while approaching the woman. “Will you push that button? We’ll be right back.”

Whoopi Goldberg slammed for being rude to Sunny Hostin on The View

It wasn’t too long ago that Whoopi was slammed for being rude to Sunny on The View.

Since the Writers Strike began, The View hasn’t had writers since May, and the women have had to prepare their own topics and notecards for each show.

Whoopi made a mistake on one of her notecards, noting that 16 30-year-olds were interviewed for the survey when Sunny corrected her to note that it was 750 people in the age range of 16-30 years old.

“Yeah, asked 16-to-30-year-olds. That’s what I said,” Whoopi backtracked.

“Yeah, and 750 of them,” Sunny added.

“Well, that’s not what my thing says. I’m just reading what it says because that’s what I wrote. I didn’t write what you wrote,” Whoopi explained before co-host Joy Behar asked her to start over and read her whole note card, which Whoopi did, adding Sunny’s note with a side-eye.

Viewers were unimpressed with this reaction from Whoopi since Sunny was only trying to make sure that Whoopi was giving out the right information and took to Twitter to express their distaste for Whoopi’s reaction.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.