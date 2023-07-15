Joy Behar isn’t sure about Alyssa Farah Griffin’s chances of heaven: “Very optimistic of you”

After it was decided that Aretha Franklin’s will, found between couch cushions, was valid, posthumous requests have been a popular topic on The View.

After discussing the late singer’s will, they each began to discuss their own preferences, such as how their finances, lives, and bodies will be taken care of after they pass.

Sunny Hostin declared she wanted a mausoleum for her whole family, and eventually, the topic of Jim Morrison’s Parisian grave was brought up.

When discussing Morrison’s resting place, Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned that public figures can manage their likeness after death.

One example she used was the way that holograms could be used along with films and series about deceased celebrities that have kept them “alive” in a way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, she acknowledged that these processes have a dark side, and Joy Behar couldn’t keep her snark contained.

Alyssa Farah Griffin is confident she’ll go to heaven, but Joy Behar isn’t so sure

Alyssa believes celebrities like Marilyn Monroe have been “so posthumously exploited” and doesn’t want the same to happen to her.

When it comes to Marilyn, she added that “she didn’t control in writing how she could be used, so I think that’s really important if you’re a public figure.”

Joy snarkily asked, “Do you care how you’re portrayed after you’re dead? Who cares!”

But Alyssa does care. “I do. I believe in the afterlife, so I’m going to be up in heaven looking down.”

“Very optimistic of you,” Joy quipped in her true snarky fashion, but Alyssa laughed along with Joy’s jab.

Alyssa isn’t the only one who cares how she’s perceived after death, as Whoopi Goldberg has made her postmortem wishes relatively clear.

Whoopi Goldberg refuses to be made into a hologram after death

When it comes to the new trend of creating holograms of deceased celebrities, Whoopi wants no part in that. At all. And she hasn’t wanted any part in it for over a decade.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Whoopi has it in her will that she will not be turned into a hologram — something many celebrities probably never considered to even a possibility in their lifetimes.

But Whoopi is certain that her estate won’t allow it as she has made her final wishes clear and has had it plainly stated in her will for 15 years that she will not be made into a hologram after she dies.

Whoopi’s wishes were a bit of comedic relief after the morbid conversation, but we can respect her making her wishes clear.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.