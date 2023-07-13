Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t want to be turned into a hologram

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t the biggest fan of modern technology, and that includes holograms.

When it comes to the trend of creating holograms of deceased celebrities, Whoopi says that that will not happen to her — and it’s in her will.

That’s right, there will be no holograms of Whoopi Goldberg after she passes away.

“Yeah, no, I don’t want to be a hologram, but that’s been in my will for 15 years,” the 67-year-old cohost said on Wednesday’s episode of the talk show.

That said, 15 years is a long time to have something in your will, so it seems Whoopi has been thinking about this for a while.

We can add that to the list of things that Whoopi doesn’t like, including AI and VR, but she has a good reason for not wanting to be a hologram.

Here’s why Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t want to be a hologram after death

After Whoopi’s initial statement about not wanting to be a hologram, co-host Joy Behar chimed in, noting that she had never been asked if she wanted to be a hologram or not.

“They don’t ask you, that’s the thing. They just do it,” Whoopi explained, continuing, “And then you go, ‘Hey, isn’t that Tupac? Wait a minute, didn’t Tupac die? What is he doing up on…’ Yeah, see, I don’t want that. It’s a little freaky, creepy.”

Alyssa Farrah Griffin stated that she thought it was okay as long as the celebrity’s estate was okay with it, but Whoopi made sure that was covered as well.

“Yeah, my estate doesn’t want it,” Goldberg said. “My estate wants to be left alone.”

Whoopi seems to enjoy being left alone, with no one in her house and no AI in her house.

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t want AI in her house

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Whoopi isn’t a fan of artificial intelligence or its products, like Amazon’s Alexa.

The View co-host stated that she doesn’t “want her in the house” when it comes to Amazon’s Alexa, and doesn’t want to take any risks when it comes to technology acting on its own.

“I don’t want anything that is smart enough to lock me out of my house, I don’t want anything that won’t let me drive my car,” Whoopi added, but Sunny Hostin enjoys her AI in her house.

Sunny likes to use smart technology to do things like lower and raise her blinds, but Whoopi wasn’t impressed.

“Let me tell you why it’s not good,” Whoopi countered. “She doesn’t know that if there’s a fire in the house, that she shouldn’t put the blinds down, she doesn’t know not to open the window. She doesn’t have the nuances.”

She concluded her thoughts on the subject with, “Don’t try to call me, Alexa, because I won’t pick up the phone!”