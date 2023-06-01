Whoopi Goldberg warns against using Amazon Alexa and AI on The View

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t shy about her opinions on The View, and she just let another one drop on Wednesday’s episode of the talk show.

While opening up the Hot Topics for the day, Whoopi let out a little bit of a hot topic herself: She doesn’t want anything to do with devices like Amazon’s Alexa or other artificial intelligence (AI).

“You know she is listening. I don’t want her in the house,” she revealed, adding, “I don’t want anything that is smart enough to lock me out of my house, I don’t want anything that won’t let me drive my car.”

Can Alexa really do all that? We’re not so sure, but technology is developing, and Whoopi seems hesitant about the idea.

“When you watch science fiction, it’s right there. They tell you, ‘This is the future,'” she continued.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, other hosts had a different idea.

Sunny Hostin defends artificial intelligence

Co-host Sunny Hostin isn’t so sure about Whoopi’s conclusion about Alexa and AI.

She noted that AI can be a great thing and be very beneficial, and she even uses it in her home to lower and lift her blinds without having to get up to do it.

However, Whoopi wasn’t having it.

“Let me tell you why it’s not good,” Whoopi countered. “She doesn’t know that if there’s a fire in the house, that she shouldn’t put the blinds down, she doesn’t know not to open the window. She doesn’t have the nuances.”

She issued one last warning before sending the show to commercial, stating, “Don’t try to call me, Alexa, because I won’t pick up the phone!”

She doesn’t want anyone in her house, and she doesn’t want any AI in her house, either!

This isn’t the first time Whoopi has had a controversial opinion recently (and it surely won’t be the last), but at least this time she wasn’t bashing a show on her own network.

Whoopi Goldberg puts American Idol on blast

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Whoopi recently referred to American Idol as the “beginning of the downfall of society.”

Wow.

At the time, it seemed she forgot that the competition show aired on her own network, ABC. She did state that it started on Fox though, and now the show is different.

She’s still not for reality television and the idea of judging people for entertainment, but she doesn’t hate her own network, at least.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.