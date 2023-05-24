Here’s why Whoopi Goldberg defended Taylor Swift on The View

Recently, Whoopi Goldberg made headlines defending pop star talent Taylor Swift on The View.

Many readers have been asking what spawned such a reaction from Goldberg.

After all, Swift, who recently went through a breakup, only needs protection from scarf-stealing ex-boyfriends.

Well, the actress and television host was merely reacting to an op-ed posted by The Guardian.

In the lengthy write-up by Jeffrey Ingold, he lays out a series of condemnations against the Shake It Off singer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Most notably, her overwhelming silence in the face of issues facing the LGBTQ community in various states like Texas and Florida, where laws are being passed to remove rights from the pride community.

The Guardian attacks Taylor Swift

Jeffrey opens his criticisms with a stinging opener, writing, “…in her 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, she cared more about being ‘on the right side of history.’ Which is why her silence now feels so loud.”

Ingold elaborates further on his concern as a fan of the singer and details advice on how the singer can fight against the states that are passing harsh laws against LGBTQ fans.

This passage catches Goldberg’s attention, “It was only seven years ago that North Carolina introduced an anti-LGBTQ+ bathroom bill, which sparked such a huge backlash that businesses left the state and major sporting events and concerts were cancelled.” And as the Guardian writer notes, canceling concerts and other events had an impact as the bathroom bill was repealed.

Whoopi Goldberg responds to the op-ed

In a lengthy discussion on The View, Goldberg disagrees with the charges towards the Bad Blood singer.

In her television response, The View host says that sometimes performing can be an act of protest. She further adds, “You can’t point to people and say, ‘You should be doing it this way.’ How are you doing it? … How are you protesting? Not everybody wants a big platform like this.”

Goldberg tops it off by saying, “You can’t be mad at them because they aren’t doing it the way you think they should be doing it.”

Co-host of The View, Sarah Haines, agreed with the assessment, especially on the idea that Swift should boycott cities that promote anti-LGTBQ laws. As the co-host explains, it leaves the disenfranchised more alone: “You’re abandoning them in the name of something you despise….”

The conversation continued for a while, with Ana Navarro discussing the joy it brings to the pride community when Lady Gaga performs in her state. But again, Goldberg reiterates, “I do not think it is a smart thing to say to an artist, ‘This is the way you have to do it.’ …but what you can do is fight it in your way.”

Truthfully, it seems unnecessary to question whether the writer is protesting because he clearly is using his voice. If performing can be an act of protest, so can an article written at The Guardian. The op-ed goes deep into various ways Taylor Swift can help the community, not just boycotting cities.

However, it does make sense that boycotting cities could make the abandoned feel more alone. But again, Ingold brought receipts citing that boycotts by musicians did lead to a repeal in North Carolina.

Goldberg should invite Jeffrey Ingold to The View for a spirited discussion. The subject matter certainly is important enough for the popular daytime program.

Taylor Swift’s next stop on The Eras Tour will be in New Jersey starting May 26.

The View airs weekday mornings on ABC at 11/10c.