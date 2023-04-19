Taylor Swift reveals how she’s doing after Joe Alwyn’s breakup

Taylor Swift is going full steam ahead with her record-breaking Eras Tour following her split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The pop star has not released a statement following the split from her British partner of six years.

During one of her Tampa, Florida, stadium shows, the singer reassured one of her fans that she is doing fine post-breakup.

In a TikTok video, a fan in the audience raised a sign that read “You ok?” while Swift was performing Delicate, a song which is about her relationship with Alwyn.

Swift raised her thumb up in a subtle signal that she is doing well, and the fan subsequently lowered the sign.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Many of Swift’s hit records are inspired by her many breakups and romantic relationships over the years.

The person who shared the video wrote, “I don’t think I’ll ever get over the fact someone held up a sign ‘you ok?’ And Taylor responding with a 👍.”

Swift usually doesn’t respond to signs at her shows, making the moment evermore significant.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the breakup was amicable and “not dramatic” and that the relationship had simply “just run its course.”

An Us Weekly source added that Alwyn was ultimately uncomfortable with the fame, but the British actor did not blame Swift for her popularity.

Taylor Swift’s first Instagram post after Joe Alwyn breakup

The Anti-Hero singer’s first Instagram post is seemingly in line with the reports that her split from Alwyn was not dramatic.

Swift kept the social media return professional, gushing about her fans and her three packed-out shows in Tampa, Florida.

“Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!! Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aarondessner for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long!! So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour 🥲.”

She shared several photos from the three shows in the Instagram post.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship timeline

Swift and Alwyn began dating in early 2017 after the singer split from another British actor Tom Hiddleston.

It is unclear when they started their relationship, but it was reported that they had been dating for several months at the time.

In late 2017, it was reported that the pair are in love and inseparable.

The couple kept their relationship mostly private, but Swift gave some details about their strong bond in her songs.

It was rumored that her 2018 song Gorgeous was about Alwyn, and the couple began making more public appearances together.

That same year, Alwyn opened up about his relationship with the famous singer in an October 2018 British Vogue interview.

Alwyn worked with Swift from 2020 to 2022 and has co-writing credit on ten of her songs and won the Album of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

In April 2023, it was reported that Alwyn and Swift had ended their relationship.