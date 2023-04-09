Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn breakup — Here’s what we know

Taylor Swift and her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, have reportedly split after six years of dating.

The pop sensation, who is currently on her sold-out Eras tour, hasn’t formally announced that she has split with her British partner. The Conversations with Friends actor has not been seen at any of her tour stops.

The former couple was notoriously private and did not divulge much about their relationship to the media.

The 32-year-old actor rarely gave interviews about their relationship and gave his opinion on his media attention.

When asked about the media attention surrounding his relationship in an interview with The Times, he responded:

“I just don’t pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to. I turn everything else down on a dial,” he said, continuing:

“I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split was reportedly ‘not dramatic’

According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor and Joe didn’t have a huge falling out before parting ways.

The outlet reported that their split was “not dramatic.” A source told the outlet that “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Joe] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

The Grammy-winning singer reportedly started dating the British actor in 2016. The Midnights singer said the pair bonded over having similar tastes in music.

“Joe and I really love sad songs. We’ve always bonded over music,” Swift said in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in December 2020, continuing:

“We write the saddest songs. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?”

The pair also collaborated in music, and Joe earned writing credit on the songs Betty and Exile from Taylor’s eighth studio album Folklore in 2020.

For his contributions to the album, Alwyn won the Album of the Year at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The actor also co-wrote Champagne Problems, and Coney Island and the title track on Swift’s other 2020 album, Evermore.

How Joe Alwyn inspired Taylor Swift’s Lavender Haze

It seemed like everything was good in paradise between Taylor and Joe until their sudden split. Lavender Haze, the opening track of Taylor’s recent album Midnights, is about Joe Alwyn.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor confirmed that the song was inspired by their relationship after researching the meaning of the phrase.

The singer said she heard the phrase on the television series Mad Men and discovered it was a common phrase for describing being in love in the 50s.

Taylor also opened up about protecting their relationship from the opinions of the media and social media, which she said can “bring you down off of that cloud.”

It is unclear when the pair called it quits, but it’s been reported that they parted ways a couple of weeks ago.