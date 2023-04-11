The real reason Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up

More details have emerged following the surprising breakup of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Taylor and Joe reportedly ended their relationship after six years as a couple.

The breakup coincided with Taylor’s highly-anticipated Eras tour, which she began last month in Glendale, Arizona.

While the songstress continues making her way across the United States, well-placed sources have provided information about the cause of the split.

Although the breakup was allegedly not dramatic, Taylor’s fame may have played a role in the split.

Taylor has never been shy about writing about her exes, but her British actor ex-flame was notoriously private.

Taylor Swift’s fame allegedly played part in the Joe Alwyn split

Taylor has been a megastar for the entirety of her relationship with Joe. However, during the pandemic, Taylor, like most of the world, took some time to enjoy a low-key life.

That changed after the pandemic ended, with Taylor releasing an album, Midnights. Additionally, she announced the Eras tour, which garnered nonstop headlines. According to a source, Joe simply couldn’t adjust to the constant attention.

The source told Us Weekly, “Fame factored into their split. Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world.”

The publication revealed that Joe didn’t blame Taylor for her popularity.

The individual continued, “He just didn’t like having to be on all of the time.”

As for Joe and Taylor, the two worked well together behind the scenes.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn made beautiful music together

Taylor has received top honors for her songwriting efforts. When Taylor and Joe became an item, the actor began contributing to her music.

Joe helped write two songs from Taylor’s eighth album, Folklore, including Betty and Exile.

In fact, Taylor won the highly coveted Album of the Year award at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, with Joe, Jack Antonoff, and Aaron Dessner also receiving the big honor.

Taylor referenced her creative passion in a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe, shouting out her then-boyfriend Joe.

The singer said, “Joe and I really love sad songs. We’ve always bonded over music. We write the saddest [songs]. We just really love sad songs.”

It’s unknown whether Joe will continue to work with Taylor after the split.

Meanwhile, Taylor continues to tour the country on her sold-out Eras tour. This weekend, Taylor hits Tampa with three sold-out shows from Thursday to Saturday.