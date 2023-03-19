Taylor Swift has hit the road for her much-hyped Eras tour, and so far, her showstopping concert looks do not disappoint.

The first concert of the series kicked off on Friday night in Glendale, Arizona, and it took fans on a tour of Taylor’s music that has spanned the past 17 years, keeping true to the name and touching on hits from every era of her Grammy-winning career.

It should surprise no one that Taylor did it in style, too, taking to the stage in jaw-dropping costumes that paid attention to every little detail.

Those who couldn’t secure tickets to the biggest tour of 2023 due to a Ticketmaster meltdown have opened up a new conversation about how the ticketing giant has a chokehold on the concert industry.

And while many won’t be able to sit in the arena and watch Taylor live, there has been plenty of sharing on social media via TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to the point where we’ve been able to get a good idea about what’s going down at the Taylor Swift shows.

From Taylor’s set list to her costume changes, Swifties are thrilled with this latest tour, whether they could see it in person or through the eyes and lens of someone else.

Taylor Swift gets love from Donatella Versace

For her first concert of 2023, Taylor Swift opened with Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince before moving on to Cruel Summer — opening the show with her Lovers era before moving right along.

Each era got its own outfit change and set update, giving fans the feeling of seeing Taylor in concert for every single major moment in her nearly two-decade career.

She gave her fans 44 songs and 11 costume changes, making the exorbitant concert ticket prices worth everything for her excited fans.

Two of those costume changes put Taylor in Versace with the first was a sparkly bodysuit covered in pink and purple rhinestones that she paired with knee-high Christian Louboutin boots and nude fishnets.

The second kept the boots but covered the bodysuit with a sparkly silver blazer.

Donatella Versace took note of Taylor’s incredible wardrobe and gave her a shoutout after the show. The iconic designer wrote, “[Taylor Swift] you are breathtaking in Versace. I’m so proud of you. Best of luck on The Eras Tour🤍.”

Taylor Swift impresses with first show in five years

The Eras tour is the first time in five years that Taylor Swift has taken the stage for a tour, and so far, she is living up to all the hype.

Her fans are still freaking out over the first show, so we can only imagine that the rest of the Eras tour will be very hyped up.

“The fact that taylor swift got versace, oscar de la renta, roberto cavalli and albert ferretti to make her eras tour outfits is insane,” one Swiftie said after the show.

"the fact that taylor swift got versace, oscar de la renta, roberto cavalli and albert ferretti to make her eras tour outfits is insane"

Another wrote, “leave it to taylor swift to have top-notch production for her tours” followed by some breathtaking photos of the Eras sets she performs from.

"leave it to taylor swift to have top-notch production for her tours"

Yet another shared a photo of Taylor in the Versace bodysuit and wrote, “Taylor Swift is the music industry.”

"Taylor Swift is the music industry."

It’s safe to say that this is the Taylor Swift era.