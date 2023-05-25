The View’s Whoopi Goldberg calls network’s show American Idol the ‘downfall of society’

Are you a fan of American Idol?

As it turns out, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg isn’t a fan of the hit competition show one bit.

Okay, okay, so that may not be the entire case, but Whoopi did let The View viewers know how she felt about reality television and judging others during a Hot Topic panel.

The View co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines entered a discussion that started with the recent Anna Nicole Smith documentary and the Marilyn Monroe Blonde movie, where they believe women aren’t portrayed the best.

Sara was interested in why these things are always done after the star has died but noted that it offers insight into the lives of people who are still alive.

Whoopi seemed to know the answer as she responded: “Listen, people like to be judgy. Ok? People like to be judgy.”

She went on to list reality shows like Basketball Wives and Housewives, “all of the Bravo shows.” She added, “They give you the impression that you’re doing something wrong because you’re living your life.”

However, ABC’s own American Idol is literally a show about judging singers, and it was quickly brought to her attention.

Whoopi Goldberg calls American Idol ‘the beginning of the downfall of society’

“I think we as a society love to watch stuff to judge folks. You know I always thought that the beginning of the downfall of society was with, oh, what’s the name of that show?” Whoopi turned to the producers for help, who confirmed that she was talking about American Idol.

This caused some laughter from the other co-hosts, but Whoopi did point out that Idol started on Fox and wasn’t always on ABC.

However, she has her reasons for thinking that American Idol was the start of the downfall of society — if it really was.

Here’s why Whoopi Golderb thinks American Idol is the ‘downfall of society’

Of course, her statement couldn’t be said without more explanation, and she was more than ready to give her opinion on the matter.

“Because once we gave people the ability to judge other people, I think we ran amuck with it,” she said. “And it’s gone out of control. They invited the public to decide. And I feel once we do that, we began a cycle.”

As far as her point on judging people, we can’t really argue, considering that is the entire point of the competition series.

However, she does like American Idol now that it’s on ABC, calling it a “different show” now.

Her opinions are not unknown either, as she explained that she told ABC this fact before and that her opinion has nothing to do with the network and only to do with the premise of the show.

American Idol is currently on Hiatus. The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.