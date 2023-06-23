The View’s Joy Behar blames missing Titanic sub incident on ‘hubris’

As the news of the tragic end of the missing Titanic submersible comes to light, Joy Behar’s words are stirring up some emotions.

Earlier this week, The View host pointed out how ironic it was that this tragedy happened and blamed it on “hubris.”

“They say that the … submersible has been certified to withstand the pressure of 4,265 feet of depth, but the Titanic wreck wreckage is 12,500 feet of depth,” Joy explained in Wednesday’s episode. “So that’s a tip-off right there.”

“It’s interesting because the Titanic itself went down because of human incompetence and stupidity on the part of — according to the movies — hubris,” the host added.

“Same with this. That’s the irony of it. They’re going to see the same thing that’s happening to them. It’s very sad and scary.”

Joy wasn’t the only one thinking about this tragedy as host Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in on ocean exploration and the Titanic’s original tragedy.

Alyssa Farah Griffin echoes Joy Behar’s sentiments about the Titanic submersible

Alyssa chimed in that she thinks there are “parallels” to the original Titanic story in this tragedy.

“It’s kind of man versus nature,” she explained. “You can be the wealthiest person on the Titanic, but at the end of the day, you hit an iceberg, and money’s not saving you.”

“We don’t know so much about the depths of the ocean. This is what I find fascinating,” continued Griffin. “We think about sonar. We have these things that can do whatever, but there are parts we haven’t seen or explored. It’s sort of horrifying.”

This tragedy is horrifying, indeed. The small submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions only carried about four days’ of oxygen and ran out on Thursday morning before the submersible could be located.

Rescuers continue to attempt to locate the submersible and passengers, though it seems incredibly unlikely now that there would be any survivors.

At least one family member from the submersible’s passengers has spoken out and even attended a Blink-182 concert despite his family’s tragedy.

Missing billionaire’s stepson goes to Blink-182 concert

After confirming that his stepdad Hamish Harding was lost in the Titanic search submarine, Brian Szasz did something unusual — attended a Blink-182 concert.

Sometimes during the most challenging parts of our lives, the best thing we can do is what makes us happy, and for Brian, that was seeing Blink-182 in concert in San Diego.

Plus, he says he knew it was what his family would want him to do.

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!” Brian explained in a Facebook post, per TMZ.