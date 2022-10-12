Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus reunite with Tom DeLonge for Blink-182 tour and album

The original Blink-182 trio has been reunited as they shared some exciting news for 2023. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Blink-182 undeniably rattled the internet as they just recently announced that they have officially reunited.

The original pop-punk trio consisted of drummer Travis Barker, bassist Mark Hoppus, and of course, the lead singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge.

The band originally formed in 1992 as they released their first album called Demo 2.

However, Travis Barker didn’t join in until 1999, when the band released the album, Enema of the State.

This album was one of their all-time classics as it featured hit songs like All The Small Things and What’s My Age Again?

The infamous trio completed four full studio albums together as they toured all over the world before Tom’s great departure in 2015.

Blink-182 took a temporary break

After Tom departed in 2015, he continued to play in another band that he formed in the early 2000s called Angels and Airwaves, while he simultaneously worked on some solo projects as well.

However, that didn’t stop the other two band members from making music and continuing to go on tour under the name, Blink-182.

Both Angels and Airwaves and the newly designed Blink-182 did some incredible work as they journeyed apart from one another over the last eight years.

Travis, Mark, and Tom most certainly shared the same passion for music, as they still found their way back to each other in the end.

It goes without saying that their passion for music and their everlasting friendship brought the original Blink-182 trio back together, and now, they’re going to be hitting the studio to create a new album and go on tour in 2023.

The band took to their Instagram and announced the exciting news to their 2.4 million loyal fans and followers.

In the caption, they wrote, “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song EDGING out Friday. blink182.com.”

Blink-182 is back and better than ever

Travis, Mark, and Tom have announced they have reunited as this will be their first tour together in nearly ten years.

Their millions of widely-ranged fans have been told by the band they will be releasing a single called Edging, which will be available to download on Friday, October 14th.

After posting their announcement via Instagram, many celebrity friends, and fans jumped for joy in excitement.

It’s evident that Blink-182 stirred up the internet in excitement as their loyal long-time fans have seemed to be waiting for this moment since Tom originally left back in 2015.

However, the wait is now over and fans can purchase pre-sale tickets starting Monday, October 17th.