Wheel of Fortune viewers call for major change due to ‘too much talking’

Wheel of Fortune has seen many changes since its new host, Ryan Seacrest, took over last fall.

Many Wheel Watchers think Ryan’s presence on the show has disrupted the flow.

On Reddit, u/Medical_Butterfly 986 started a thread called “Changes Since Ryan.“

In their post, they asked fellow Wheel of Fortune fans to chime in regarding changes they’ve noticed on the show since Ryan’s arrival, including the number of bankrupts, contestants winning the prize puzzle then winning the game, the host not spinning the wheel for the final round, and Vanna wearing pants rather than gowns.

In the comments section, other Wheel Watchers sounded off, with several complaining about “too much talking” during the episodes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Redditor u/beedunc complained about “too much talking” during episodes, claiming “Half the show is that now, it seems.”

Wheel of Fortune viewers complain about the game

A Reddit post griped about the game board not being shown enough during air time, thereby “making it hard to solve at home.”

“This!!! Show the board more!” agreed a second commenter.

A third Redditor suggested a split-screen, which u/nowordsleft agreed with.

“I agree about showing the board, but that’s not new,” they added. “They never show it enough. The contestants get to look at it every second, it should be up there on at least half the screen, like they do with the toss-up rounds.”

Wheel of Fortune viewers share some thoughts. Pic credit: u/Medical_Butterfly986/Reddit

Ryan’s tenure at Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune’s host Ryan Seacrest took over Pat Sajak’s role at the beginning of Season 41.

Ryan has come under fire over multiple concerns.

Some Wheel Watchers think Ryan is “lazy,” while others have criticized him for making “inexcusable” errors.

Ryan knew he had some big shoes to fill when he replaced Pat Sajak in 2024. In fact, he admitted that he was “scared to death” to host Wheel of Fortune.

Before his debut, Wheel of Fortune viewers, especially longtime ones, weren’t sure Ryan would be the man for the job.

However, the 50-year-old is “growing on” his viewers.

His ratings have done most of the talking, but in recent months, fellow game show host Ken Jennings has knocked Ryan down the ratings totem pole.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ken’s show, Jeopardy!, has been way ahead in viewership numbers.

Recent numbers estimated 8,430,000 viewers per night for Jeopardy!, while Wheel of Fortune dropped to 8,111,000.