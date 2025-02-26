Ryan Seacrest winces in pain after celebratory Bonus Round kick

Ryan Seacrest hurt himself during a Bonus Round celebration.

In a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, the 50-year-old joined a contestant as she celebrated her win.

Genna Root worked her way to the Bonus Round during the February 21, 2025, episode of Wheel of Fortune after winning $14,456 in cash and prizes during regular gameplay.

Ryan and Genna’s moment was shared on YouTube in a video titled “Genna’s Bonus Round! | S42 | Wheel of Fortune.”

The accompanying caption read, “The Bonus Round was Genna’s big moment and she did not disappoint! Like her friends said ‘Get it girl!’”

As Genna joined Ryan at the mini wheel, she spun and landed on the “P” card.

Wheel of Fortune contestant Genna Root quickly won her Bonus Round

As Ryan announced, Genna opted for the “What Are You Doing?” category.

In addition to the customary R, S, T, L, N, and E, Genna added D, C, P, and O to the puzzle.

This left her with a puzzle that read, “_ C T _ N _ / O N / _ _ P _ L S E.”

With 10 seconds on the clock, Genna got to work right away, correctly solving the puzzle in just a few seconds: “Acting on Impulse.”

Genna was ecstatic that she won and even more elated when Ryan revealed that her “P” card won her an additional $40,000.

Genna’s mom, Sharon, and her friend, Suzanne, joined her in celebrating on stage, and Ryan decided to join in on the fun, too.

Ryan Seacrest injured his leg while helping Genna celebrate

As Ryan began jumping up and down on stage with the trio of ladies, he added a kick.

But he quickly regretted the move, grabbing his knee and upper leg as he exclaimed, “Ow!”

Ryan continued to lean on his leg as he announced Genna’s total winnings, still seemingly in pain.

Genna’s grand total was $91,096, including a trip to Antarctica, which she didn’t realize she had won.

“This show is fun,” Ryan admitted as Genna squealed excitedly.

Ryan will be ‘out of the office’ on Wheel of Fortune

Ryan began his new job as the host of Wheel of Fortune in September 2024 to kick off Season 41.

It didn’t take him long to adjust to his hosting position alongside Vanna White.

However, although Ryan and Vanna have gotten into their groove at Sony Pictures Studios, it appears they may be “out of the office” soon.

Wheel of Fortune shared a “New message” for Wheel Watchers on Instagram on Tuesday, announcing that Ryan and Vanna will be “out of the office” this week.

“Thanks for your message!” the post began.

“We’re out of the office for OUT OF OFFICE WEEK. Please reach out to the Wheel for any spinning inquiries until we return! Good luck! 💚” the message continued, signed, “Ryan & Vanna.”

“Out of Office Week” is Wheel of Fortune’s latest theme week on the show, leaving Wheel Watchers curious whether Vanna and Ryan will be temporarily replaced.

As the Instagram post teased, “Wait… who’s hosting if Ryan and Vanna are away?! 😅”