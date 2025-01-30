Wheel of Fortune viewers share what they ‘hate’ about ‘lazy’ Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest is at the center of a heated debate online.

Wheel of Fortune viewers took to social media to complain that Ryan’s hosting style is “strange” and too “wishy-washy.”

Following the January 27 episode of Wheel of Fortune, a viewer started a discussion in a Reddit forum, accusing Ryan of becoming forgetful on the job.

According to the Redditor, Ryan forgot to remind a contestant to dump the wild card after landing on a bankrupt wedge.

Apparently, Ryan has been forgetting to do the same in other recent episodes.

“I’m not sure if he’s been forgetting too much or he’s just being lazy to remind the player,” they pondered.

A Wheel watcher questioned Ryan’s hosting style. Pic credit: u/Any_Drawer_2059/Reddit

The post sparked a discussion among fellow Wheel watchers, many of whom agreed with the sentiment and pointed out pet peeves of their own.

Wheel of Fortune viewers are irritated by Ryan Seacrest’s hosting habits

One Redditor wrote that Wheel of Fortune executives could have chosen a better host, calling Ryan too “[wishy-washy]” and “very touchy to men and women.”

Their gripe continued, “Reminds me of Biden always touching creepy like. We knew it would be difficult to fill Pat [Sajak’s] shoes but he is NOT the right fit. Next!!!”

Wheel of Fortune viewers nitpicked Ryan’s hosting style. Pic credit: u/Any_Drawer_2059/Reddit

A second Redditor admitted they “hate” the way Ryan opens the prize envelopes during Bonus Rounds.

“He holds the card up against his chest and builds up the suspense, and it’s 40K. Sad slide whistle,” they griped.

Another commenter complained about Ryan’s “clumsy” body movements while showing contestants the prize envelopes.

Ryan’s supporters showed up in full force. Pic credit: u/Any_Drawer_2059/Reddit

Redditor u/jrclarke413 chimed in and accused Ryan of “contorting” his body, calling his movements “strange.”

Ryan Seacrest’s fans offer their support

Despite the backlash Ryan faced in the comments section of the Reddit post, there were just as many Wheel of Fortune fans who praised him.

“Love Ryan as host!!!” wrote one of his supporters.

Another Redditor warned Ryan’s critics to “get off his back,” deeming him a “delightful” host who makes his predecessor, Pat Sajak, look like an “[ogre].”

More of Ryan’s fans preferred his “enthusiastic” hosting style, blasting Pat Sajak for his “snarky” comments.

Ryan didn’t intend to shake up Pat Sajak’s hosting style

Although some Wheel of Fortune fans may not have preferred the way Pat Sajak did things on set, Ryan made it clear that he had no qualms with Pat’s methods.

In a September 2024 interview with GMA’s Ginger Zee, Ryan admitted that he didn’t head into his new job with plans to change how Pat had done things for so many decades.

“Don’t make any changes. Don’t touch it,” Ryan said.

“This show works,” he added. “All I need to do is keep it moving.”

“All we need to do is have fun every night,” he continued, “and I think if that’s what happens, this show continues for a long time.”