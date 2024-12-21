Ryan Seacrest admits he was ‘scared to death’ to host Wheel of Fortune

Even the most seasoned of TV hosts get nervous about their jobs.

Ryan Seacrest may have decades of experience hosting television and radio shows, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get anxious.

When he was chosen to succeed former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, Ryan knew he had some big shoes to fill.

The 49-year-old game show host confessed his trepidation during the annual Wheel of Fortune holiday lunch.

Ryan shared the admission on Instagram in a carousel of photos and videos he captioned, “Two of my favorite words: ‘holiday’ + ‘lunch.’ It’s the most wonderful time of the year with the most wonderful staff & crew.”

The post included moments from the Christmas party held at Sony Pictures Studios, where he was joined by Vanna White, Maggie Sajak, and the rest of the Wheel of Fortune crew.

Ryan shares behind-the-scenes footage from the Wheel of Fortune holiday lunch

Ryan’s first slide included a photo of himself and Vanna filling up their plates with some festive food outside their studio.

The second slide was a photo of the sign welcoming Wheel of Fortune staff and crew to their annual holiday lunch.

In his third slide, Ryan uploaded a video of himself and Vanna loading up on turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac and cheese, and stuffing and comparing their food choices.

Ryan gave a speech in his fourth slide, standing next to Vanna and Maggie as he addressed the room full of Wheel of Fortune employees.

Ryan delivers a speech in front of Wheel of Fortune staff

“I just wanted to say thank you for welcoming me to this family,” Ryan began.

As he pointed toward Maggie, Ryan added, “To follow in the footsteps of her father, who is a legend, who is incredible at what he does, and Vanna built over the years, I was scared to death.”

Ryan admitted he was nervous about how things would go at Sony Pictures Studios and about walking into a show that has been so successful.

Despite his initial apprehension, Ryan admitted it’s been the most “exciting time” he’s ever had at work, noting that he hopes it shows.

Ryan expressed his gratitude to the “army” that puts the number-one show, Wheel of Fortune, on television, garnering himself a round of applause.

Wheel of Fortune fans and contestants appreciate Ryan’s welcoming nature

Ryan’s speech was met with an outpouring of appreciation, not only from his fellow Wheel of Fortune staff members, but his Instagram followers.

That included a couple of comments from former Wheel of Fortune contestants, who expressed how accommodating Ryan and the team were during their episodes.

“Ryan, you and the WoF team were so amazing and kind when I was a contestant,” commented Noel Dallacco. “I wish you all a wonderful holiday season!!”

Pic credit: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Another former contestant, Patty Spano, admitted she was nervous about her episode but noted that Ryan, Vanna, and Maggie were so “welcoming and friendly.”

Patty continued, thanking the trio for helping her remain calm, thereby enabling her to walk away a “BIG” winner.

“Thank you all again for a once in a lifetime experience!” she added.

A third Wheel of Fortune fan wished Ryan happy holidays and told the TV game show host that he’s doing a “phenomenal job” in his new position.