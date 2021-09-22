What happened to Natalie on Chicago Med cast, where is Torrey DeVitto?

Torrey DeVitto starred as Dr. Natalie Manning on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast featured Dr. Natalie Manning for years, but we won’t see her during Season 7.

The actress who plays Natalie — Torrey DeVitto — is no longer a part of the show, which could take Chicago Med fans a while to get used to.

This isn’t the only major departure from the show, either, as the actress who played Nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) left the show as well.

When we last saw Natalie, she was doing everything she could to help her dying mother. That included stealing medication from a study that Dr. Will Halstead was helping to run.

What happened to Natalie on Chicago Med?

In the Season 6 finale of Chicago Med, Will got fired when he covered for Natalie, but her mother ended up surviving by getting emergency surgery. That might be the last time we ever see Natalie on the show.

Natalie did come clean to Sharon Goodwin (played by S. Epatha Merkerson) before the episode came to an end, so we can safely assume that Natalie has either been fired or that she quit in a scene that went unaired. Either way, a character may end up referencing where she has gone during the new season.

Torrey DeVitto moves on from the Chicago Med cast

“Well, looks like the cat is out of the bag…All good things must come to an end. It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for her and me to bow out and say goodbye,” Torrey DeVitto wrote as the caption to an Instagram post with a picture of her character.

“Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await! With love and gratitude, Torrey,” DeVitto concluded her message to the Chicago Med fans.

Now, DeVitto has moved on to other projects, which include a movie named Skelly that is currently in post-production. She also has an upcoming Hallmark holiday film called The Christmas Promise.

Chicago Med rolls on with Season 7

Due to the exits of April and Natalie from the show, the producers brought on two new doctors to join the Chicago Med cast.

We also have some really exciting Chicago Med spoilers that reveal how a character is going to be able to get their job back at the ED. It adds a new wrinkle to the show and an underlying storyline that is sure to ramp up the drama during the Fall 2021 episodes.

Don’t forget to tune in for the return of all three One Chicago dramas on the night of Wednesday, September 22, beginning at 8/7c on NBC.

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. each left off on some pretty big cliffhangers last spring, so the shows will jump right back into those storylines. And for anyone who wants to know if Kelly Severide survives that boat rescue, here are some Chicago Fire spoilers.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.