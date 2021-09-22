Chicago Fire spoilers: Does Kelly Severide die on Chicago Fire? Actor Taylor Kinney reveals fate of character

Kelly Serevide was trapped underwater at the end of Season 9 of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers have now confirmed whether or not firefighter Kelly Severide is going to survive that underwater rescue.

One Chicago fans are already well aware that during the Season 9 finale, Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris) were left trapped during a boat rescue gone wrong.

Since then, the long summer hiatus has been difficult for Chicago Fire fans, especially with so many characters’ lives hanging in the balance.

Now, we have some information coming straight from actor Taylor Kinney, who gave a new interview where he spoke about the fate of his character, Kelly Severide.

Does Kelly Severide die on Chicago Fire?

We are here to share the great news that Kelly Severide is going to survive the boat rescue. This means we can also start looking forward to a possible wedding to fellow firefighter Stella Kidd in the near future.

“I can’t speak for what happens or what’s going to happen, but I can at least say, I make it,” actor Taylor Kinney said in a new TV Insider interview that can be watched below.

Kinney and fellow actor David Eigenberg (he plays Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann) added a few more tidbits for the fans as the exciting Season 9 premiere gets closer, but the huge takeaway is that Severide fans can stop worrying about his survival.

More news about One Chicago shows

Some additional Chicago Fire spoilers came out from the showrunner. He has stated that a character from the past is returning to the show. It will be very interesting to see how that plays out in Season 10 and how much of an impact it has on the other people from Firehouse 51.

We also have an intense spoiler about Chicago Med that was revealed by one of the cast members last week. It sets the tone for the return of a character and also sets up a subplot that will provide some intrigue during Season 7 of the medical drama.

That particular spoiler is in addition to the news that two new doctors have joined the Chicago Med cast. We will see both of those new faces during Season 7, Episode 1, and they could have an immediate impact on the rest of the cast.

As for the third One Chicago drama, the showrunner revealed a number of Chicago P.D. spoilers that will impact the first few episodes of Season 9 for the show. We highly recommend that viewers re-watch the last two episodes of Chicago P.D. from Season 8 before jumping into the new season because a number of stories are continuing.

All three NBC dramas return with new episodes beginning on Wednesday, September 22. It’s going to be a busy night for the casts of each drama due to open-ended storylines from last spring. There are also a lot of answers coming about the fates of key characters and a number of new and exciting storylines that are about to be born.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.