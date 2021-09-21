Chicago P.D. spoilers: Showrunner drops intriguing Season 9 details

Tracy Spiridakos returns as Detective Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. spoilers for Season 9 have now come directly from the source, as the showrunner revealed some key details about the upcoming episodes.

One Chicago fans will see the return of all three shows on Wednesday, September 22. It’s a big night, as each show left off on pretty big cliffhangers.

The last season finale of Chicago P.D. is going to have a huge impact on the first episode of the new season. And that won’t just be limited to Officer Kim Burgess and her health scare.

Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid revealed some golden nuggets when it comes to plot points and character development that NBC viewers will see during Season 9.

Chicago P.D. spoilers for Season 9

“She’s [Upton] not in a good place. The shooting in the finale rocked her — and the events of the premiere will test her and Voight even further,” Rick Eid told TVLine in a new interview.

Eid is referring to Upton shooting and killing a suspect to save Voight, and then Voight disposing of the body without either of them reporting what had really happened. It appears that this is going to weigh heavy on Upton as Season 9 kicks off.

More Chicago P.D. Season 9 spoilers

There are some other Chicago P.D. spoilers about how the season will begin. Ruzek (played by Patrick Flueger) will be taking care of adopted daughter Makayla, Intelligence will be joined by Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller as they continue to search for her son’s killer, and we will also see Burgess fight for her life after getting shot and losing a lot of blood.

One Chicago Wednesdays begin again on September 22, starting with new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, and then closing out with Season 9 of Chicago P.D.

An intense spoiler about Chicago Med was revealed by one of the cast members last week, pointing one of the plots from the show in an entirely new direction. The ED also has two new doctors who have joined the Chicago Med cast. Those faces will be seen in the season premiere and they are going to be very important to the primary storyline.

And over at Firehouse 51, Chicago Fire is bringing back a character from the past. First, though, Chicago Fire fans will find out what happened to the four members of the rescue team who finished the last season trapped underwater. Will they all survive?

For any Chicago P.D. fans who have the time, it is worth re-watching the last two episodes of Season 8 before watching the new season premiere. Quite a few plot points will get addressed again that tie back to what happened with Intelligence as they searched for a killer and then for Burgess.

Fall 2021 is going to be busy for each of the One Chicago shows, so make sure to tune in on September 22 to find out what happens next.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.