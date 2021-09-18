Chicago Med spoilers: Nick Gehlfuss reveals huge secret about his character Dr. Will Halstead and Season 7

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead on Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med spoilers about Season 7 were just revealed by Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Dr. Will Halstead on the drama.

While doing an interesting new interview, Gehlfuss began talking about what’s to come on the new season of Chicago Med.

As expected, Gehlfuss referenced the two new doctors who have joined the Chicago Med cast. They will have an early impact on the show this fall.

But then, the long-time member of the Chicago Med cast suddenly revealed some intriguing and shocking details about how his character returns.

In case any Chicago Med fans forgot, Dr. Will Halstead got fired during the last season’s finale.

Chicago Med spoilers about Dr. Will Halstead

“I won’t give away the topic that’s being discussed here, but it is there’s a secret investigation that’s going on that I was kinda surprised to be a part of and very happy to be a part of,” Nick Gehlfuss started to say in a new interview with TV Insider.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Will fights for his job back and Goodwin [S. Epatha Merkerson] basically says ‘Under one condition. ‘You have to be part of this secret investigation,’ that she feels is necessary for the hospital,” Gehlfuss goes on to state.

The return of Dr. Will Halstead and more about Chicago Med Season 7

It’s certainly a big piece of news to learn how Dr. Will Halstead is going to be able to return to the ED a short time after he got fired. Chicago Med fans certainly already know that it was the fault of Dr. Natalie Manning that Halstead got fired in the first place, so it will be easy to accept him back into the fold.

In regard to the future of Manning at the hospital, there simply isn’t one. The actress that plays her part (Torrey DeVitto) is no longer a part of the Chicago Med cast.

In fact, the Season 6 finale marked the end of the story for two main characters on the show. The actress who played Nurse April Sexton is also gone. Yaya DaCosta (April) recently did an interview about what she is working on now.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 1 debuts on Wednesday, September 22. That’s the same night that all of the One Chicago shows return to NBC and it is going to be a very intriguing three hours of television.

A really exciting One Chicago teaser trailer reveals footage from the Fall 2021 premieres and it looks like each of the three shows is going to have memorable moments for One Chicago fans to talk about for the next week.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.