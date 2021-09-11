Chicago Med cast: Yaya DaCosta (April) speaks about leaving the show

Yaya DaCosta played Nurse April Sexton on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast lost actress Yaya DaCosta as she decided to move on to other things. DaCosta played Nurse April Sexton on the show for years, but her character seemed to be in a bit of a rut during Season 6.

For any Chicago Med fans who hadn’t heard the other news, Dr. Natalie Manning is also gone from the show. Actress Torrey DeVitto is not returning for Season 7 and it means a new direction for the show.

The final episode for both DaCosta and DeVitto was the Chicago Med Season 6 finale, even though the writers didn’t exactly spell out that we had seen the last of the characters that the ladies played on the show.

Now that she is deep into other projects, DaCosta has taken the time to speak about her Chicago Med exit and what she is up to now.

Yaya DaCosta talks about leaving the Chicago Med cast

“My exit from Chicago Med and the arrival of this show happened really simultaneously. There isn’t much to say about it. There was a window opening and a question mark as to whether I should stay or go,” DaCosta stated in a report released by Deadline.

The new show that she is speaking about will air on FOX this fall and it is called Our Kind of People (from executive producer Lee Daniels). DaCosta explained in detail what she decided to do in the small window that appeared in her career.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“And in that window, I fell in love with Our Kind of People and I jumped at the opportunity to work with Lee Daniels again. I first worked with him years ago on The Butler,” DaCosta went on to say.

“The show is a dream in so many ways and it’s saucy and so much fun! And there’s so much about my character that I felt was really important to bring to the forefront of our discussions. We’re just playing with these serious themes and we’re making them fun,” DaCosta concluded.

‘Our Kind of People’: Yaya DaCosta On Decision To Leave ‘Chicago Med’ For Lee Daniels Drama https://t.co/cBwKBJbR34 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 8, 2021

Chicago Med cast has new people for Fall 2021 episodes

Despite losing Nurse April Sexton and Dr. Natalie Manning, the show must go on, and when One Chicago returns to Wednesday nights on NBC this fall, there are going to be some new additions to each of the three shows.

The Chicago Med cast has two new doctors who are going to make an impact right away. Fans have gotten used to seeing new faces making their way through the ED over the years, so it isn’t that shocking that we will get some new people during Fall 2021 episodes, but it is definitely shocking that April and Natalie are gone.

The big premiere night for the three One Chicago shows is on Wednesday, September 22. It’s going to be a night packed with excitement, and we have some key information about what Chicago Med will cover early in the season.

There is still time to go back and watch the Season 6 finale before the new episodes arrive and that might be a good idea with everything that took place.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.