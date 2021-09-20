Chicago Fire spoilers: Showrunner says character returning from the past

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire spoilers about Season 10 have started coming out as the show approaches a return to Wednesday nights.

Showrunner Derek Haas dropped a big one on Chicago Fire fans, though, when he spoke about what is coming this fall.

It seems that we are going to see a familiar face from the past returning to the show in a big way. This is where we immediately expect rumors to surface online about Gabriela Dawson (played by Monica Raymund) coming back.

Haas also stated that “The firehouse is going to change in Season 10. You can’t keep everything static all the time.”

Chicago Fire spoilers straight from the source

“There will be an old character coming back in the second episode and going forward. It’s such a good, emotional surprise,” Haas told TVLine during a new interview.

That’s a huge spoiler alert right there, meaning that during the September 29 Chicago Fire episode, we are going to see an old character resurface on the show.

The bad news is that Haas was only getting us excited about possibilities, as he did not reveal the name of the person who is returning to the fold.

It’s hard not to make guesses about it, but the fact that Haas called it a “good” surprise seems to indicate that it isn’t anyone who left on bad terms or who was an antagonist to other members of the Chicago Fire cast.

More details about Chicago Fire Season 10

A really exciting new One Chicago trailer was released that provides footage from the Chicago Fire season premiere. It also raises the stakes that the people from Firehouse 51 are facing in the opening moments of Season 10, Episode 1.

NBC is trying as hard as it can to make sure that no specific details about what happens to the rescue team get revealed in advance of the episode debuting. That includes holding back on giving each of the shows a specific trailer and, instead, lumping them all together to present a bigger impact with each teaser.

Severide (Taylor Kinney), Cruz (Joe Minoso), Capp (Randy Flagler), and Tony (Tony Ferraris) were left trapped underwater on the Season 9 finale, but the show couldn’t really kill off some of the most popular characters on the show. Or could they?

Chicago Fire fans have still become worried about what might be coming next, especially after the new cast poster was revealed. Some small good news from the situation is that we are going to find out what happens to the quartet within the first 15 minutes of the Chicago Fire season premiere.

Make sure to tune in on Wednesday, September 22 to find out what happens next in the lives of the Chicago Fire characters. And then tune in on Wednesday, September 29 to see the episode where we are going to get to see a surprise character from the past.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.