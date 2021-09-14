New Chicago Fire cast poster has fans worried about who’s missing

Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett on the Chicago Fire Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast has a new teaser poster out for Season 10, which is intended to create additional excitement for the new season.

But there are some very noticeable components about the poster, and we aren’t talking about Kelly Severide’s smoldering expression.

On last season’s finale, the entire rescue team was trapped underwater during a boat rescue. It left the fates of four characters up in the air as the credits rolled.

Now, the new Chicago Fire promotional poster has left off Capp (Randy Flagler) and Tony (Tony Ferraris), raising some red flags among worried fans.

Does the Chicago Fire promotional poster mean anything?

It might be premature to jump to any conclusions about the new Chicago Fire promotional material. Sure, it’s missing Capp and Tony, but those are two characters that aren’t considered primary cast members. They are recurring roles that pop up to add structure or humor to stories.

At the same time, we still don’t know for sure that Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) are going to make it. Otis (Yuri Sardarov) was in promotional material for Season 8 and then he was killed off in the first episode.

No matter how things may or may not turn out, take a look at the impressive new artwork for Chicago Fire Season 10 that is shared below.

More info on Chicago Fire Season 10

A teaser trailer for the return of One Chicago can be watched here and it provides a look at the new seasons of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

All three shows return on Wednesday, September 22 and it’s going to be an exciting night of new content for NBC.

A number of interesting images for the Chicago Fire season premiere were already released, helping to ramp up the level of interest for the show’s return. But it also continues to provide intrigue as Severide and Cruz are not among the cast members featured.

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas provided some great quotes about Episode No. 200 that will debut this fall. It sounds like the show is going to mark that episode with moments that will always be remembered. That’s a big task to ask of the writers after everything Firehouse 51 has been through, so it’s a big deal to hear those words.

With how important the Chicago Fire season premiere is going to be for the show, it’s a good idea for viewers to go back and re-watch the Season 9 finale. There were a number of other important moments during that episode that didn’t revolve around the boat rescue. This will provide more context for what will happen to open the Fall 2021 campaign.

And for readers who need a quick summary of Season 9, we have constructed a list here of plot points that will need to be addressed during the first few weeks of Season 10.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.