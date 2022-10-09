Linda Hunt is still a part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

NCIS: Los Angeles has a Hetty Lange problem, and it is going to be addressed early in Season 14.

For years, actress Linda Hunt has played Hetty, the energetic boss of the NCIS team based in Los Angeles.

The show has always been better when she is a part of it, but Hunt had to take some time away due to a car accident a few years ago, and then producers were trying to keep her safe during the new safety protocols.

Now that safety protocols have become less strict again, she can return for more episodes if that is where the stories take the NCIS: LA team during Season 14.

In the absence of Hetty, Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) has stepped in to help run the team. His methods are much more strict, and he often references how Hetty might do things differently.

Kilbride has been a good influence on the team, and it could be very interesting to see him sharing scenes with Hetty as the show continues.

What happened to Hetty on NCIS: Los Angeles?

The last time that Hetty was seen on the show was the Season 13 premiere, where she popped by the office and chatted briefly with Calen about his past. Callen had started to remember things from his past, including his first meeting with Hetty.

Hetty then went back overseas to continue a mission in Syria, leading Callen to send someone out there to keep tabs on her. But Hetty is now off the radar, suggesting that she could either be in real danger or that she is hiding from someone or something.

Hetty will be addressed on the NCIS: LA Season 14 premiere

The topic of Hetty is going to come up quickly in Season 14. Here is some sneak peeks from the premiere episode, where Hetty is alluded to in one of the scenes. Be prepared for a small spoiler in that regard.

It has also been mentioned by one of the showrunners that Callen wants Hetty to be there for his wedding, so that’s something that could come up as the fall episodes finally start to roll out.

The first new episode of NCIS: LA is on Sunday, October 9, but note that Season 14 is at a new time on CBS.

60 second countdowns have nothing on @ericcolsen…⏱



In case you needed any more reason to watch the premiere of @NCISLA TONIGHT at 10/9c, this series update has you covered!



Who’s watching with us!? pic.twitter.com/t1l5KwWTHE — CBS (@CBS) October 9, 2022

Recently, it was also announced that a huge crossover with all of the NCIS shows is coming soon.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.