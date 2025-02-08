What happened to Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D.?

Officer Adam Ruzek was missing from the latest Chicago P.D. episode.

The Good Shepherd debuted on Wednesday night (February 5), marking the first new installment after the crossover event.

Ruzek (played by Patrick John Flueger) was a big part of the crossover as he tried to chase down the suspect who shot Trudy Platt.

The investigation took Ruzek into the subway, where he came across Stella Kidd and Sam Carver from Chicago Fire.

A cave-in trapped Ruzek and Kidd, and the lack of oxygen soon became an issue.

Though Ruzek sustained a minor injury from falling debris, he was rescued before the end of the crossover.

What happened to Ruzek on Chicago P.D.?

The February 5 Chicago P.D. episode focused almost entirely on Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres and his return to a juvenile detention center where he had spent time as a teen.

Intelligence investigated what happened to a teen who escaped the facility and later died at a house. They discovered a guard had been abusing teens at the facility, and Torres brought him down.

Since the episode focused on Torres, the other main characters took a back seat for the night. It also meant that the writers didn’t need Ruzek for the episode.

Ruzek was gone for the episode, but fans don’t need to worry about the character. He will return for more winter and spring episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

Some important episodes are on the horizon for Ruzek and his dad, who we recently learned is taking a bad turn with his health. That should lead to a trying time for Ruzek, Kim Burgess, and their daughter.

Ruzek will likely have a stand-alone episode as his father’s health worsens and the family is forced to make difficult decisions.

Likewise, Detective Burgess will probably get a stand-alone episode soon to showcase how her promotion is working out.

Some Chicago P.D. spoilers reveal the Burzek wedding is coming. It guarantees Ruzek has some important screentime this spring.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock. That includes the three-part One Chicago crossover that debuted on January 29.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.