Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie blasted for Simone Biles Olympics video: ‘Enough already’

Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie continue to support the United States and the various athletes competing in the Summer Games.

In addition, the hosts have covered the event for NBC, reporting and presenting special segments for Today from Paris, France.

Ahead of one of those segments, Hoda suffered a wardrobe malfunction but managed to recover quickly, thanks to a helping hand.

Meanwhile, Savannah and Hoda shared additional social media content, including attending a women’s gymnastics event.

T thanks to their talented gymnasts, the United States claimed gold in one women’s event.

However, critics slammed the Today hosts over a Simone Biles Olympics video for various reasons, including some even saying, “Enough already.”

Today’s Hoda and Savannah appear in Simone Biles’ video

Recently, Team USA won the gold medal in the women’s Artistic Gymnastics team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Star gymnast Simone Biles is on the team and is likely the name many people recognize most.

According to the Olympic Games medals page, Biles also recently won a gold medal for Team USA at the women’s all-around individual competition.

On Thursday, Today shared a video clip with a “Hoda and Savannah Cam” text overlay. It features the two hosts standing in the venue’s spectator stands and cheering at a women’s gymnastics event. The camera switches from them to showing Biles walking on the floor for the event.

“Come on, Simone! You got it, Simone!” Hoda yelled while holding up a large American flag.

Savannah is beside her, applauding and cheering for Biles and Team USA.

“Come on, girl!” Hoda yelled as the camera moved back to show her before the video ended.

The Instagram video, which also appeared on Savannah and Hoda’s IG profile pages, racked up over 14,000 likes and 100-plus comments from fans and critics.

Critics blasted Hoda and Savannah’s Olympics coverage after seeing video

“Where are Al & Craig??” a viewer asked about Today’s Al Roker and Craig Melvin, also in Paris, France, for NBC’s Summer Olympics coverage.

“It’s been nothing but Savannah & Hoda!! Enough already!!!” the commenter wrote.

“I can’t watch anything that has Savanna on it. Quit watching because of her,” an individual commented, suggesting it was due to her opinions on political topics.

“Everyone know that sound where it’s like I almost died no almost died that’s her voice,” a commenter said about Hoda, while another said, “Enough of Hoda already.”

Fans are frustrated with Olympics coverage. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

Additional commenters called out how Hoda seemed to be only cheering for Biles and none of the other women’s gymnasts.

“How about the other girls?” a commenter wrote, with another asking, “Why not S Lee you guys yell for her?”

“What about the other girls Simone not the only one competing,” a commenter wrote with a thinking emoji.

More upset fans. Pic credit: @todayshow/Instagram

In addition to Biles, the gold-medal-winning USA women’s gymnastics team included Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. The video may have only been from Biles’ recent individual win.

Before critics slammed Savannah and Hoda, some viewers blasted Kelly Clarkson in NBC’s Opening Ceremony coverage.

Clarkson was part of the commentary team for the three-hour televised event that featured NFL legend Peyton Manning and NBC’s Mike Tirico, along with Savannah, Hoda, and rapper Snoop Dogg.