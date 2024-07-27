Kelly Clarkson blasted by viewers for ‘horrendous’ Olympic Opening Ceremony coverage

Kelly Clarkson may have won awards as a talk show host, but Olympics Opening Ceremony viewers seemed to disapprove of her hosting during NBC’s coverage of the big event.

The Summer Games are in Paris, France, and a prerecorded telecast of the Opening Ceremony aired on NBC on Friday night.

NBC Sports’s Mike Tirico and retired NFL superstar Peyton Manning covered the event with Clarkson, providing information and commentary about the show.

Others on the network’s coverage team included Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, along with rapper and new The Voice judge Snoop Dogg.

With the Olympic Opening Ceremony drawing a large audience worldwide, including the United States, viewers expressed their thoughts on social media.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although Clarkson received praise for one part of her commentary, others criticized her as “horrendous” or “annoying.”

Clarkson called it ‘an honor’ to be in Paris, but viewers slammed her commentary

Before Friday’s ceremony, Clarkson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share photos of herself and a message for fans since it was her first time at an Olympic Opening Ceremony.

“On my way to the opening ceremony! Can’t wait to have some fun with @miketirico and Peyton Manning tonight! Such an honor to be here! Go team USA,” she wrote.

On my way to the opening ceremony! Can’t wait to have some fun with @miketirico and Peyton Manning tonight! Such an honor to be here! Go team USA ❤️ #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/oLIi9x4Juy — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) July 26, 2024

Throughout the event, Clarkson and Manning commented on what they saw, including the boats transporting the participating countries’ athletes and the performances.

However, multiple viewers on X expressed their disapproval of The Kelly Clarkson Show host and her commentary during the presentation.

One critic wrote, “These opening ceremonies would be more fun if Kelly Clarkson didn’t react to everything that’s happened like she’s never left her house before.”

“She won’t stop yapping!” another replied.

Pic credit: @DanSparano/Twitter

Another commenter called Clarkson and Manning “horrendous” for their commentary during the presentation.

They also wrote, “NBC should be ashamed of giving them these jobs, and not to former Olympic athletes, Parisian historians, or real journalists.”

Another called Clarkson “the worst part” of the event coverage “by a mile.”

“Had no idea how annoying Kelly Clarkson is,” someone tweeted.

Pic credit: @TheMouseAndMore @brandoninstl & @keep_wolin/Twitter

“Kelly Clarkson girl I love you but you are so bad at this – did NO ONE prep you at NBC?!??!!?” an individual tweeted.

“She already stated she had ZERO prep going into this. Raw emotion,” someone replied.

Pic credit: @NapsNoodles/Twitter

The comments arrived over a month after The Kelly Clarkson Show won a Daytime Emmy for Oustanding Daytime Talk Series.

Clarkson has previously won in the Oustanding Daytime Talk Series Host category, but she lost this year’s award to Live with Kelly and Mark’s Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

Clarkson almost left speechless after singer’s emotional performance

Singer Celine Dion delivered an emotional performance from atop the Eiffel Tower, which left Clarkson overwhelmed and seeming at a loss for words.

Dion’s beautiful performance of Edith Piaf’s Hymne a l’amour was one of her first public performances since revealing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome.

It occurred near the end of the Olympic Opening Ceremony and was among the major highlights of the rainy event.

WE ARE SPEECHLESS. 🥹



Celine Dion gives the performance of a lifetime at the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/EE2Yjuc9Sx — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

“Wow, Celine Dion, who has been dealing with a rare progressive neurological disorder and has not appeared very often, performing in public with a performance fitting of this amazing night,” Tirico said, suggesting Clarkson give her thoughts.

“I actually can’t talk,” she said, seeming choked up.

“That was really beautiful,” she said after Tirico called it “incredible.”

Kelly Clarkson gives Celine Dion the gold medal for vocal athletes. 🥺❤️



📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/6j8medRkMg — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 26, 2024

“People don’t know her story [and] what she’s been going through physically. It’s just incredible what she’s overcome and to have that moment,” Clarkson said, adding, “She’s a vocal athlete.”

An individual on X seemingly expressed that they loved Clarkson’s reaction to Dion’s performance.

“And as promised, Paris, despite the rain, has delivered a one-of-a-kind Opening Ceremony to begin the 2024 Summer Olympics,” Tirico said before NBC’s presentation ended.

The emotional performance arrived near the end of the Olympic Opening Ceremony after a dazzling light show featuring the Eiffel Tower and the official lighting of the Olympic Cauldron.

“I told you at the beginning. It’s been magical because of the rain. It was so inspiring. It was beautiful. This has been incredible to be a part of. Thank you,” Clarkson told Tirico after experiencing the spectacle in person for the first time.

Peacock allows subscribers to watch a replay of NBC’s three-hour presentation on demand. The streaming platform also presents various sports events throughout the Olympics.