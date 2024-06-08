Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos miss the Daytime Emmy Awards for a special reason

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were nominated for the Daytime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Daytime Series Host category for their work on Live with Kelly and Mark.

The awards ceremony aired live from the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, but Kelly and Mark missed the show.

Kelly has been nominated in this category many times but has not won a Daytime Emmy since 2019 when she shared the honor with Ryan Seacrest.

Perhaps being nominated and failing to win several years in a row factored into Kelly and Mark skipping the ceremony, which would have required them to fly to California.

This year, Mark was nominated alongside Kelly for the first time since this is his first year hosting full-time next to Kelly on LIVE.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly Clarkson won the award last year and was nominated again this year, so perhaps Kelly was trying to save Mark from disappointment and instead spent the time with someone close to them.

Kelly and Mark surprises everyone by sharing a pic of them in London

Kelly and Mark’s only daughter moved to London last fall, and they fly out to see her when they can get away for a weekend.

Kelly shared a video clip of her and Mark in London visiting their daughter, Lola Consuelos.

In the video shared with Kelly’s temporary reels, Lola tells her mom and dad, “No, look normal.”

Any young person living on their own in London, or anywhere in the world, wants to save themselves the embarrassment of being seen with their parents, let alone famous parents like Kelly and Mark.

Kelly and Mark went to London to see their daughter Lola. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

The now empty-nesters must have thought that seeing one of their children half a world away from another award show where they thought Kelly Clarkson would win again seemed a better way to spend a Friday night.

Kelly and Mark won the Daytime Emmy and beat out Kelly Clarkson

Live with Kelly and Mark is good this season, with Mark being there full-time as a co-host.

In what has not happened since 2019, Kelly and Mark won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Series Host. Kelly is no stranger to winning awards, but this was special for Mark, his first for LIVE.

They surely did not see that coming because of the trip to see Lola in London. If they knew that this would be Mark’s first Emmy in this category, they may have changed their plans.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.