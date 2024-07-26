Here’s why Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb left their kids at home while they were in Paris

The Today Show looks slightly different, while some frontline crew members are in Paris for the Olympics.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are in Paris for the Olympics, while Al Roker and Craig Melvin stay home to hold down the Today Show fort.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11 and morning television won’t look the same as everyone rushes to cover the popular games.

Today is even bringing in a new contributor to help during the extended coverage: Dr. Michelle Henry. She has previously been on to discuss skincare and will now be even more familiar to fans.

Savannah and Hoda are excited to be in Paris for the Olympic coverage, especially since the Today booth is in front of the famous Eiffel Tower. Still, the trip is not without some guilty feelings.

A trip to Paris is usually a once-in-a-lifetime trip that families go on to make lifelong memories, which is exceptional. And Savannah and Hoda are going without their kids.

Savannah and Hoda reveal why they left their kids at home during their Paris trip

Today is billing Savannah, Hoda, Craig, and Al as “America’s Cheerleaders.” While the ladies have the same smiling faces as the gentlemen in the Instagram poster, they hide some admitted “guilt” over the trip.

The ladies could have brought their kids and, in Savannah’s case, her husband to Paris, but they ultimately decided against it.

In an interview with Women’s Heath Magazine, Hoda and Savannah shared their reasons for leaving their children at home.

Hoda shared that at first, she told her two daughters, Haley and Hope, they could go, but after thinking about being unable to relax and sightsee with them, she changed her mind.

While Hoda co-parents with her ex-partner, she felt the worry would still be too much to handle.

“Mom guilt is real anyway, so the guilt of being in the same country and going on shoots and wondering, ‘Where are they? Are they okay? What are they doing?'” Hoda revealed.

While Savannah could leave her kids Vale and Charley with her husband, Mike Feldman, in Paris, it wouldn’t be the same with her heavy workload.

“We have to be flexible with the schedule, so if we planned to see the Eiffel Tower, it would be, ‘Just kidding. We have to go do something,'” Savannah shared.

Ultimately, the “mom guilt” won out, and there just has to be a next time for everyone to visit Paris.

Hoda reveals how she and the girls are coping while she’s in Paris

Hoda has shared a post on Instagram showing two clocks, one set for Paris time and one for the Eastern USA, with a list of the Olympic schedule complete with times for her girls.

She captioned the post, “Clocks for my kids.”

By doing this for her girls, Hoda has ensured that they will feel connected to what their mom is doing reporting for the Olympics.

Today airs on weekdays on NBC.