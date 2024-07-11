Savannah Guthrie blasted by viewers after messing up movie line with Scarlett Johansson

An awkward exchange featuring Today’s Savannah Guthrie and actress Scarlett Johansson was enough to rile up viewers.

Johansson recently appeared on NBC’s morning program to discuss several topics, including her upcoming film, Fly Me to the Moon.

It co-stars Channing Tatum and involves the historic Apollo 11 moon mission during the 1960s Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

While Johansson was there to discuss her new movie, there was also talk about another project she’ll be involved in.

The Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated actress is joining the Jurassic Park franchise for an untitled 2025 film.

However, during that discussion, Savannah botched a famous movie line, drawing the ire of multiple viewers and film fans.

Today’s Savannah botched movie line to Johansson

During her conversation with Johansson, Today’s Savannah Guthrie mentioned that the actress had been in Thailand to shoot the new Jurassic World film.

“I hear you are like an OG fan of Jurassic Park and those movies,” Savannah said.

Scarlett shared that Jurassic Park may have been one of the first movies she saw in a theater when she was around “10 or 11.” She called it “absolutely transformative” for her.

Savannah revealed one of the original Jurrasic Park stars was welcoming her to the team. Today showed a video message from actor Jeff Goldblum.

“Dr. Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum. Here’s what I want to say to you. This I know. Scarlett will find a way…Don’t get eaten. Unless you want to. I love you,” Goldblum told her.

“Scarlett will find a way. We know that water finds a way. It’s an iconic line from the movie,” Savannah said after Goldblum’s clip.

“Life finds a way. Life finds a way,” Scarlett said, correcting her.

Soon after repeating the correct line, Savannah wrapped up the interview and sent it to Hoda Kotb for another segment.

Viewers slammed the Today host for botching the Jurassic Park line

Following Savannah’s messing up the Jurassic Park line, frustrated viewers and fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent.

Several slammed the Today star, with one commenter even suggesting the network should get rid of her for the botched line.

“WATER finds a way?? Fire this Today host, right this minute,” one individual posted with a clip featuring the botched movie line moment.

WATER finds a way?? Fire this Today host, right this minute. https://t.co/qiFlENrWMv — Justin (@ClearwaterEagle) July 9, 2024

“‘Water finds a way’……the interviewer clearly had never seen Jurassic Park. Thank you for correcting her Scarlett,” another commenter said.

A Today Show fan weighed in. Pic credit: @CultureCrave/Twitter

“Where tf did she get ‘Water finds a way’ from?” someone commented.

Another commenter said, “‘Water finds a way’ just sums her up tbh,” adding, “Based Scarlett for correcting her.”

More Today fans share their thoughts. Pic credit: @CultureCrave/Twitter

Scarlett’s new untitled Jurassic World movie is filming and will be released on July 2, 2025. That gives Savannah time to catch up on the other films before future interviews or segments with other Jurassic film stars.