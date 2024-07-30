Hoda Kotb suffers wardrobe malfunction during Today’s Olympics coverage and has smart fix

Today’s Hoda Kotb suffered a wardrobe malfunction during Olympics coverage but recovered in fine fashion.

Hoda and her colleague Savannah Guthrie are in Paris, France, presenting various stories from the Summer Games.

Coverage officially started with last Friday’s Olympic Opening Ceremony, with Hoda and Savannah as part of Today’s on-air team.

While they seemed to survive the wrath of viewers online, Kelly Clarkson got heavily criticized for her commentary with Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning.

Since then, Hoda and Savannah have reported for NBC’s Today from the site of the 2024 Olympics.

In a viral clip this week, Hoda received a helping hand from someone to prevent what could have been a major malfunction with her dress.

Hoda shares wardrobe malfunction ‘rescue’ video

Hoda wore a yellow dress that split on one side underneath her arm. She showed someone saving the day in a clip shared on her official Instagram.

As Hoda and someone else tightly hold the split part of her dress together, another individual’s hand also appears in the frame, stapling the dress.

The camera moves up to show Hoda as she high-fives the woman who saved her coverage during Today’s Olympics presentation.

“Kaitlin to the rescue!” Hoda proclaimed before the clip ended.

“Wardrobe malfunction— nothing that a stapler cant fix! Thx @kaitlinvictory,” she wrote in her caption.

In the video, Today stylist Kaitlin Vickery was there for the save, and Hoda was certainly thankful for her being there to fix things.

Fans reacted to clever ‘hack’ for Hoda’s dress

In the comment section, fans praised Kaitlin and Hoda for their intelligent way of fixing the wardrobe malfunction.

One commenter wrote, “gold medal for you,” while another said, “thank God for @kaitlinvictory.”

“Duct tape works great on hems of pants!” an individual commented.

Others called it a “Great hack” and said they’d “Been there, done that” before.

Hoda and Savannah visited Paris’ Moulin Rouge

In one of their segments from Paris during the Olympics, Hoda and Savannah visited the world-famous Moulin Rouge, where they learned to can-can.

Some of the venue’s dancers participated in the Olympic Opening Ceremony, so Hoda and Savannah learned from the best.

According to Savannah in the report, Moulin Rouge has two shows a night every day and performs for over half a million guests annually.

Two of the dancers put on their full costumes and then taught some moves. The NBC Today anchors donned some of the special attire, wearing only the lower ruffled skirt part of their can-can costumes for the segment.

“It’s so cute. Viva la France,” Savannah proclaimed.

“Oh my God. I can’t breathe,” Hoda said after putting on the lower part of the skirt.

“Let’s go dance,” they said and went to the stage to try some moves.

During her report, Savannah said the can-can performances date back to the 1820s when they were “considered scandalous.” However, it’s now become a regular part of French tradition.

Meanwhile, Hoda was able to make it through trying some can-can moves, including leg kicks, in jeans. She likely had her good friend Kaitlin nearby just in case any other malfunctions occurred during the moment!