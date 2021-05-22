Titans receives Season 3 HBO Max release date

The members of The Titans from the DC Universe. Pic credit: HBO Max

Titans’ first two seasons aired on DC Universe, but when that streaming service shut down to become a comic book reading platform, HBO Max stepped up.

HBO Max picked up Titans, Doom Patrol, and the animated Harley Quinn, and all three of those shows have new seasons coming.

Now, fans know when they can expect Titans return to their television screens.

HBO Max reveals Titans Season 3 return

It was the cast who let fans know the Titans Season 3 release date.

In a video on the DC Titans on Max Twitter account, the cast had some fun promoting the new season.

Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson), Savannah Welch (Barbara Gordon), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Anna Diop (Starfire), Joshua Orpin (Superboy), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Curran Walters (Red Hood), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), and Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth) all introduced themselves and their characters.

They said Titans Season 3 would be dark, mysterious, exciting, action-packed, fun, and heartbreaking.

They finished by saying Titans Season 3 was coming in August on HBO Max.

Titans Season 3

The first two seasons of Titans were dark, violent, and fairly pessimistic. However, showrunner Greg Walker said that Season 3 was going to lighten things up and called it “optimistic.”

At DC FanDome, Walker said, “I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically.”

“We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go,” he continued. “It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Titans Season 2 wrapped up most of its overarching plots. They defeated Deathstroke and stopped Cadmus Labs. Their brainwashed teammates returned to normal and the Titans finally became an official team.

However, danger is coming for Season 3 as Starfire’s murderous sister Blackfire has arrived on Earth.

Wonder Girl died, and Raven left with the Amazons, hoping her powers could help resurrect her.

It also appears that the Titans will leave San Francisco and return to Gotham City, which could bring Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) back into the story.

This is also where they will connect with Barbara Gordon, who is the Gotham City police commissioner instead of her dad, and instead of her portraying either Batgirl or Oracle. Scarecrow will also be around, and Tim Drake will make his debut.

Titans hits HBO Max in August 2021.