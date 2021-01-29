Titans Season 3 is bringing in Tim Drake as Robin

Tim Drake will be the new Robin in Titans Season 3. Pic credit: DC

Titans Season 3 is getting ready to start filming and has been adding superheroes to the cast, with the latest being Tim Drake’s Robin.

The Twitter account DC Titans on Max announced that Jay Lycurgo signed on to play Tim Drake/Robin on the third season of the series, which will air on HBO Max.

Titans Season 3 has moved from the DC Universe streaming service to HBO Max after Warner Bros. turned DC Universe into DC Universe Infinite and made it a place to read back-issues of DC Comics and removed the movies and TV shows.

Interestingly, Lycurgo is also appearing in another DC property in 2022 when he takes on the role of a gang member in Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman movie.

This follows the news from last week when Savannah Welch signed on to play Barbara Gordon in the series.

Who is Tim Drake in Titans?

Tim Drake was the third Robin in DC Comics.

He followed Dick Grayson, the original Robin who later became Nightwing, and Jason Todd, who died in the Death in the Family storyline before he was resurrected as Red Hood years later.

Unlike Grayson and Todd, Drake was not an orphan who Batman took in, and he instead sought out Batman to become his partner, proving his detective skills by discovering that Bruce Wayne was Batman.

With Damian Wayne now working as Robin in both the comic books and the DCEU movies, Tim Drake is now Red Robin (although recently he took on the simple name Drake, a questionable decision at best).

CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: From the shadow of the bat, a new hero arrives to join season 3 of #DCTitans. Please welcome Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake. pic.twitter.com/gjecFXjmea — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) January 28, 2021

What about the other Robins on Titans?

The first two seasons of Titans have introduced both Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) and Jason Todd (Curran Walters).

Grayson is now Nightwing in the series and Todd will become Red Hood in Season 3 of Titans.

According to Titans showrunner Gary Walker, this season will be more optimistic than the previous two seasons, and Tim Drake is the perfect person to bring the light.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker said. “Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Titans will premiere later in 2021 on HBO Max.