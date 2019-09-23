Jonah Hill Batman role: Which villain will he play in new movie?

Batman fans got a few surprising announcements regarding the newest film adaptation for the Caped Crusader. Two major actors are reportedly in talks for roles in Warner Bros.’ The Batman movie which will star Robert Pattinson in the title role.

Jeffrey Wright may be in talks for a specific role, while Jonah Hill’s Batman Role is a secret, so far. So which of the Batman villains might Jonah Hill play in the movie?

Jeffrey Wright, Jonah Hill in Batman roles

An exclusive report from Deadline on Sept. 23 revealed they are “hearing” that actor Jonah Hill is “in talks to play a villain” in the upcoming film with no deal signed as of yet. Hill is an Oscar-nominated actor for his roles in 2012’s Moneyball and 2014’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

In addition, an earlier report mentioned Jeffrey Wright is also “in talks” with his role specified as Commissioner James Gordon. In previous Batman movies, that role was played by Oscar-winners Gary Oldman and J.K. Simmons.

Of note, Hill was part of 2014’s The Lego Movie and 2017’s The Lego Batman Movie, as he provided the voice of DC Comics superhero Green Lantern.

He also reprised his voice work for the character in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part which came out this past February.

Which villain will Jonah Hill play?

As soon as the news of Jonah Hill’s Batman role popped up online, it immediately brought most people to state the obvious choice. Many individuals are suggesting that Hill will play the classic villain Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin.

Danny DeVito held down that role in Tim Burton’s previous Batman Returns movie which starred Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader.

Twitter created a post to allow its users to speculate on Hill’s role. One commenter provided quite the Photoshop of what Hill might look like as Penguin.

Hill has slimmed down recently, though. Could that mean he’ll take on a different Batman villain role? Another popular choice is The Riddler, also a classic in Batman lore.

He was portrayed by Jim Carrey in Batman Forever and typically has a skinnier frame when it comes to Caped Crusader villains.

Everyone suggesting Jonah Hill should be cast as Penguin in The Batman clearly hasn't seen him lately. He's not in Penguin shape anymore. He's in hot tatted up Riddler shape. And here's the exact moment that started his tragic villain's journey: pic.twitter.com/JoLWsdI6dl — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) September 23, 2019

There are some other less “classic” but great villain suggestions going around on Twitter. They range from Mad Hatter to Hugo Strange to Professor Pyg. The latter choice is a newer villain, who first debuted in 2007.

That could provide a unique debut for a villain nobody is quite expecting. However, with so many different Batman movies and shows, it could be time for a new villain’s story.

I want Jonah Hill to play Professor Pyg. I want Professor Pyg to inexplicably become an Oscar Bait role. Someday my hunky son Goomberg will play Professor Pyg and I will be so proud pic.twitter.com/6DWzGssCzD — Think of Me as Fabulous Scum (@AlexFirer) September 23, 2019

There appear to be plenty of options for Jonah Hill, and Penguin clearly stands out with his likeness. Other options could be quite fun as they’d be introducing viewers to a new Batman villain on the big screen.

Now, Hill needs to actually sign on to take the Batman role so he can be the latest to lend his acting chops to one of the Caped Crusader’s foes.

Sign up now for your Movie news alerts!

Warner Bros.’ The Batman has a release date slated for June 25, 2021.