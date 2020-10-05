Titans Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

In 2018, DC Universe began streaming its own television shows based on popular comic book characters and the series that led the way was Titans.

This series is based on the classic DC Comics team, the Teen Titans, which changed their name to The Titans when they became adults. In this show, it skipped the “Teen” moniker altogether.

However, the series went really dark, especially compared to the critically beloved cartoon Teen Titans and its followup Teen Titans Go.

Now that the series has two seasons and 24 episodes under its belt, fans are wondering if there will be more now that the DC Universe is pulling out of the scripted television game to focus solely on digital comic books.

Here is everything we know so far about Titans Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Titans Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Titans?

In September, DC Universe announced they would no longer have scripted series based on its comic book characters.

Warner Bros. owns both DC and HBO and has decided not to spread its shows out over two different streaming services. Instead, THR reported that the company would move all scripted shows from DC Universe to its new streaming giant, HBO Max.

Shows like the animated Harley Quinn, the critically lauded Doom Patrol, and Titans will now have new seasons air on HBO Max, along with the past seasons of each show. Stargirl will stream Season 1 on HBO Max but will be exclusive for The CW starting with Season 2.

In November 2019, DC Universe announced the renewal of Titans for a third season. HBO Max will keep that renewal intact for the new streaming service.

Release date latest: When does Titans Season 3 come out?

Despite announcing the renewal in 2019, production did not start before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world.

Several of the actors live outside the United States, making setting up the production even more difficult.

The DC Universe promised the show would be out in late 2021, but with the coronavirus pandemic and the move to HBO Max, that didn’t and won’t happen. Instead, it is looking like there will be a long way for the next season of the series.

Brenton Thwaites, who plays Nightwing on the series, told Rotten Tomatoes in July that the writers are currently working on the third season.

Don’t expect Titans Season 3 to hit any sooner than late 2021.

Titans Season 3 cast updates

There were some major changes in Season 2 of Titans, but expect most of the cast to return for Season 3.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Nightwing), Anna Diop (Starfire), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Joshua Orpin (Superboy) and Chelsea Zhang (Ravager).

Conor Leslie, who starred as Donna Troy (Wonder Girl) in the series, died in Season 2, but there was a resurrection attempt by Raven, and according to Leslie, she should return in Season 3.

Damaris Lewis was upgraded to a series regular for Season 3 as Blackfire. This is Starfire’s sister, who arrived on Earth and planned to kill her sister.

Collider revealed that Season 3 would also add three popular DC characters to the cast of Titans.

These characters are Barbara Gordon, Scarecrow, and Red Hood. As with the comics, Jason Todd (Curran Walters) will become Red Hood and become a nemesis for the team.

As for Barbara Gordon, the character will be similar to her comic persona, as a former love interest for Dick Grayson, but as the new Commissioner of the Gotham PD, she wants to get the Titans out of her city.

Scarecrow will be behind bars at Arkham Asylum, and he will end up working as a consultant for the Gotham PD, similar to Hannibal Lecter.

Neither Barbara Gordon nor Scarecrow has been cast yet.

Iain Glen played Bruce Wayne, but there is no word on his return.

Titans Season 3 spoilers

Titans Season 3 should pick up where Season 2 ended, with the new team working under the guidance of Dick Grayson, who assumed his new persona of Nightwing.

The second season saw Dick Grayson trying to put together a second version of the Titans and then ended up having to battle some heavy-hitting bad guys in Deathstroke and Doctor Light, as well as the evil Cadmus Labs. The season also brought in some big names like Rose Wilson and Jericho.

After learning how to co-exist in Season 2, it looks like Season 3 will see them performing as more of a cohesive unit, fighting crime while also staying out of the way of the Gotham P.D., who do not want them operating in their town.

HBO Max has yet to announce when Titans Season 3 will premiere.