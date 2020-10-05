Harley Quinn Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Harley Quinn was a new animated television series on the DC Universe that picked up a ton of new fans in its first two seasons.

Unlike many animated series based on superheroes, this newcomer wasn’t for kids but instead was geared toward more mature audiences. After the second season ended, many fans wanted more — but then the bad news came.

DC Universe is shutting down its television portion of the service and in the future will just focus on comic books. With that said, shows like Harley Quinn, Titans, and Doom Patrol faced an uncertain future.

No worries about Harley Quinn as we have some great news for the show’s fans.

Here is everything we know so far about Harley Quinn Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Harley Quinn?

In September, HBO Max announced that that they renewed Harley Quinn for Season 3.

DC Universe was a subsidiary of Warner Bros, which also owns HBO. As a result, the transition was easy because the new streaming giant HBO Max will take over some of the shows DC Universe had been producing.

HBO Max will now offer the following shows: Young Justice (Seasons 1-4), Titans (Seasons 1-3), Doom Patrol (Seasons 1-3), Harley Quinn (Seasons 1-2), and Stargirl (Season 1).

Stargirl will air solely on The CW, starting with Season 2 as part of the Arrowverse. Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn will both get new seasons on HBO Max.

Release date latest: When does Harley Quinn Season 3 come out?

Harley Quinn has received strong reviews for its first two seasons which recently became available to stream on HBO Max.

That is the good news.

The bad news is that there will likely be a long wait before Season 3 makes it to the streaming service.

According to executive producer Patrick Schumacker, shooting for the end of 2021 would be an optimistic guess.

“I don’t know if they’ve announced the episode order number yet, but let’s just say, we’re not doing two seasons back to back like we did,” Schumacker said.

“That may give us some relief, in the sense that there’s not as big of a production load. So, I would say optimistically; we’re looking at probably the end of 2021.”

However, there is also an outside chance that production could slip into 2022, depending on future delays.

Harley Quinn Season 3 cast updates

Harley Quinn features Kaley Cuoco (Big Bang Theory) as the DC anti-heroine Harley Quinn who will be back for more action.

Along with Cuoco, the show also features the voices of Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Alan Tudyk (Clayface, Joker, and more), Ron Funches (King Shark), Tony Hale (Doctor Psycho, Felix Faust), Jason Alexander (Sy Borgman), and J.B. Smoove (Frank the Plant).

The series was developed by Justin Halpern (Sh*t My Dad Says), Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey (Major Payne), who also serve as executive producers along with Cuoco.

Harley Quinn Season 3 spoilers

Season 1 of Harley Quinn served as a way for Harley Quinn to get a grip on her place in the world without Joker after she got out of that toxic relationship.

“Just by definition, you’re a bit defined by who you choose to be with, so once we ended the first season, she had figured out who she was,” Justin Halpern told Deadline.

The second season was about Harley Quinn, realizing her desire to be in a relationship with Poison Ivy. That will lead to Harley Quinn figuring out what it means to be in a positive relationship during Season 3.

“The idea [is] when you’ve mostly been in toxic and bad relationships your whole life, how do you then be in a good one?” Halpern said.

“How does the baggage that you bring from all these other relationships affect the relationship you’re in that you really want to work?” he added.

Halpern also said that after two seasons of figuring out what made Harley Quinn tick, the third season will go more in-depth about what makes Poison Ivy tick as the series takes a deeper dive into her life.

There will also be a more comprehensive look at Commissioner Gordon and his incompetency when it comes to leading the Gotham Police Department. Halpern said that this would play into some real-life issues concerning police departments across America.

“I would love to open Season 3 on an actual Zoom, where the GCPD is just being berated by the city of Gotham for their ineptitude,” Schumacker said.

According to Halpern, Season 3 should reveal Gordon dealing with the reality that the police in Gotham City have failed. He realizes he needs to put in a new system to effectively police his jurisdiction.

HBO Max has yet to announce when Harley Quinn Season 3 will premiere.