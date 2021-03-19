The Walking Dead: Check out the first two minutes of Episode 20 as Princess tries to escape captivity

Paola Lazaro stars as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

AMC has shared the first two minutes of the upcoming Episode 20 from The Walking Dead Season 10C. In it, newcomer Juanita “Princess” Sanchez (Paola Lazaro) tries to escape captivity as the others in her group are also taken away.

It has been a pretty tough couple of days for Princess in The Walking Dead. First, she meets a bunch of new people after being alone for a long time. Then, they get cranky after she takes them on a really long walk when they have somewhere else important to be.

Finally, she gets in tight with them but the Season 10B finale ended with them all being taken captive by armored guards that look suspiciously like storm troopers.

Since that episode aired, it has been a long wait to find out what happens next in this storyline. However, questions will be answered on Sunday night.

Princess tries to escape in the next episode of The Walking Dead

The clip, shared to Skybound’s official YouTube channel, appears to start directly after the group’s captivity by the armored guards from the Commonwealth.

Princess is seen being restrained by guards as Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) struggles against other guards. Seeing an opportunity, Princess dives for a weapon but is not quite quick enough.

Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Paola Lazaro as Princess, and Khary Payton as Ezekiel, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/ Josh Stringer

She is then secured tightly and watches as Yumiko gets knocked unconscious. Princess complies momentarily before she is dragged away and put into a secure shipping container.

Around her, she can hear the guards talking and discussing the event as the voices of Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Yumiko can also be heard as they demand to know what is going on and where they are being taken.

Princess then pulls herself into a corner of her holding cell and slowly sinks to the ground.

Princess struggles with captivity

Those that have read the comic books on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based, will know that it will be a tough episode for Princess. Being confined, she will struggle with captivity as it brings up memories from her past.

As previously reported, this character has had a terrible upbringing and was often confined to closets as punishment by her stepfather. Since the synopsis for Episode 20 has also been shared, it is known that her struggle will be the focal point of the upcoming installment.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.