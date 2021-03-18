The Walking Dead: Will Princess’s tragic backstory be revealed in Episode 20?

Paola Lazaro stars as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C promises to delve further into the story of Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) group’s capture that unfolded in the Season 10B finale.

However, will this also reveal a tragic secret from the comics for newcomer Juanita “Princess” Sanchez (Paola Lazaro)?

Previously, Eugene had contacted a person called Stephanie that led to them traveling to a new location to meet her. Along the way, they bumped into Princess, who had been living alone for some time.

Seen as quirky and eager to make new friends, she quickly slotted into Eugene’s group as they went in search of Stephanie. However, by the end of the episode, they had been captured by armored soldiers that are very likely from a new group called the Commonwealth.

Princess has a sad backstory in The Walking Dead comics

In the comics, this story played out very similar to what viewers saw on TV. This makes it likely that her same backstory will also see the light of day, particularly after what was shown in the teaser clip for Episode 20.

In the video, Princess is trapped inside a storage unit and not coping well at all. As pointed out by Bustle, this is very likely has something to do with her past.

It is known from the source material that Princess suffered abuse at the hands of both her stepfather and stepbrother, and when her mother found out, it didn’t really help her situation.

Part of the abuse laid on by her stepfather involved locking Princess in a closet. With her being trapped in a storage unit in the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead, it seems very likely viewers will learn of her past during flashbacks as the character struggles to cope with the present-day situation.

Paola Laszaro stars as Juanita “Princess” Sanchez, as seen in Episode 20 of The Walking Dead Season 10C. Pic credit: AMC/Josh Stringer

Princess will also become involved with the Commonwealth

Because of the abuse, Princess is very distrustful of men. However, in the comics, she does eventually find love.

As yet, it is unclear whether the person she becomes romantically involved with will be a member of the small armed group that viewers saw in the Season 10B finale of The Walking Dead.

Regardless, because of this, Princess will likely be very involved with the Commonwealth. This community has not yet been identified in the TV show as being the group that has now captured Princess, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). However, according to Fansided, the series showrunner Angela Kang has confirmed it.

The Commonwealth is actually an organized community that consists of many groups spread out over various locations, and further details of them will likely be revealed in the next installment of The Walking Dead.

However, viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more about Princess and the Commonwealth.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.